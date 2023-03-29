The University of Montana Western women’s basketball team netted a big haul of player awards following its big haul of wins during the 2022–23 season.

Senior Brynley Fitzgerald rose to first-team All-American (see story on page), as well as sharing the Frontier Conference Player of the Year honor with Carroll College’s Jamie Pickens.

