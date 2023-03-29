The University of Montana Western women’s basketball team netted a big haul of player awards following its big haul of wins during the 2022–23 season.
Senior Brynley Fitzgerald rose to first-team All-American (see story on page), as well as sharing the Frontier Conference Player of the Year honor with Carroll College’s Jamie Pickens.
A five-time Frontier Conference Player of the Week, Fitzgerald also earned a spot on the first-team of the Frontier’s All Conference squad, where she was joined by fellow UMW starter Jordan Sweeney—who surged late in the season to third-team All-American status.
A transfer to UMW this season from Idaho State, Sweeney ran the point for the Bulldogs, averaging 3.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds, along with 13.1 points per game using her inimitable short-range finger roll to complement her streaky shooting from outside.
Sweeney averaged 18.5 points and 4.3 assists per game against the nation’s top competition while earning a spot on the all-tourney team with Fitzgerald.
Mesa King’s six years in the UMW program culminated with the Big Timber product gaining an honorable mention all-league nod for the 2022–23 season.
The 6-foot-2-inch redshirt senior led the league in shooting efficiency by hitting nearly two-thirds of her attempts for a stellar 65.3 field goal shooting percentage, while also corralling 4.9 rebounds per game and playing defense at a level that won her a spot on the league’s All-Defensive team next to Fitzgerald.
“I do the little things for my team, whatever it takes to make my teammates look good...I am thankful for that role,” said King, part of UMW’s 2019 national title team.
“Mesa is a tremendous leader—the best teammate anybody could ask for,” said Fitzgerald of her fellow senior, a member of the league’s Champions of Character roster.
“There’s nobody I’d rather have by my side in my final year.”
UMW men’s basketball standout Jamal Stephenson capped his fine senior season and Bulldog basketball career with selection to the All-Frontier second team. The slick, quick-shooting Chicago product averaged 13.9 points per game.
If anyone could match Stephenson for quickest release in the league it was teammate Ky Kouba, a sophomore swingman who gained an honorable mention for his play in the Frontier for the 2022–23 season, when he averaged 11.5 points per game.
UMW senior shot-blocking specialist Jok Jok gained a spot on the league’s All-Defensive team.