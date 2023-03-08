March Madness, NAIA-style, is here again for the University of Montana Western women’s basketball team. ‘Here,’ in a time-frame sense, as in the 64-team, single-elimination tourney has begun for UMW, as of yesterday.
Though not “here” in a geographical sense. Because the UMW Bulldogs will play a long way from home for their entire tourney run, no matter how long that run lasts.
The top seed in their four-team pod and third seed in the 16-team Cramer Quadrant of the single-elimination, 64-team tourney, UMW opened yesterday, Tuesday, March 7, against 14th–seed Philander Smith (23-6), in Park City, Kansas. See the Dillon Tribune website (dillontribune.com) for a recap of the game.
If the Western women got past Philander Smith yesterday, they will remain in Park City to today take on the winner of yesterday’s first-round game between podmates Mid-America Christian (23-6) out of Oklahoma and Sterling College (25-5), playing in its home state of Kansas.
“It’s nice to be seeded that high. But at this time of year, you are only playing against good teams no matter where you are seeded,” noted UMW Head Coach Lindsay Woolley, who led his team to 25 wins in 30 regular-season games in the 2022–23 season, as well as the Bulldogs’ seventh-straight NAIA tourney berth.
A win today in the second round of the NAIA tourney would advance Montana Western out of its pod and into the national tourney’s Round of 16, where all games will be played in Sioux City, Iowa, starting Monday, March 13.
At no. 15 in the final NAIA Top 25 poll released Feb. 22, Montana Western comes into the national tourney as the highest-ranked team in its pod, with Sterling next at no. 20.
Winner of the NAIA title in 2019, Montana Western stands as one of 11 programs in this year’s tourney to run the field to take gold at the national tourney.
“I can honestly say there is probably not a single better feeling than winning a national championship with your best friends,” recalled UMW forward Mesa King, the only player from the 2019 national title team still on the Bulldogs roster (though current UMW Assistant Coach Britt Cooper started at forward for that Western title team).
“I look forward to trying to do that again this year. Because this group is more than capable of that,” asserted King, who delivered chicken soup to a bed bound Cooper last week to help her fight off a stomach flu bug that buzzed the Bulldogs.
That kind of attention to detail and duty makes King one of the veterans Woolley is relying on at tourney time to help guide his young Bulldog team that features just four upperclassmen on its roster. Though those veterans boast experience in a total of more than a dozen NAIA tourneys.
“Experience is huge this time of year. You’re always playing someone new and in strange places,” insisted Woolley, now in his 11th year as UMW head coach.
“So, to have players with that level of experience and focus is really important.”
Woolley will have senior All-American Brynley Fitzgerald distracting opponents with her ability to score from the inside and outside and everywhere in between, as well as to rebound and play defense at an elite level.
“Everybody is competing and wants to win,” said Fitzgerald, who is playing at her fourth NAIA tourney in a season where she will soon gain her third straight All-American designation.
“This time of the season separates the unselfish teams from the selfish teams. I feel like we’ve got a really great group,” said Fitzgerald of a team with a rotation 10 deep, with freshman and sophomores making up the bulk of it.
To follow Montana Western ’s NAIA tourney run, keep checking the Dillon Tribune website at www.dillontribune.com.