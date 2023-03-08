March Madness, NAIA-style, is here again for the University of Montana Western women’s basketball team. ‘Here,’ in a time-frame sense, as in the 64-team, single-elimination tourney has begun for UMW, as of yesterday.

Though not “here” in a geographical sense. Because the UMW Bulldogs will play a long way from home for their entire tourney run, no matter how long that run lasts.

