Tavy Leno

UMW goat tyer Tavy Leno, a freshman, has the chance to qualify for the College National Finals with a good rodeo in Missoula this weekend. Leno is shown descending from her horse like an angel at the MSU event two weeks ago.

 Jackie Jensen photo

Both the UMW men and women fell off the Big Sky Region championship pace at the double rodeo in Miles City over the weekend. With one rodeo left in the regular season this week at Missoula, the UMW women limped in third and fourth in the standings and fell out of contention for the top two spots in the team standings. MSU has sprinted away from the field on the women’s side and MSU-N is a solid second.

Things didn’t go really well for the UMW men, with a fourth and a fifth in the team standings, but they still by some miracle remain in control of their own destiny with a first place Big Sky Region total of 4,578 points, a mere 26 points ahead of Montana State.

