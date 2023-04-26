UMW goat tyer Tavy Leno, a freshman, has the chance to qualify for the College National Finals with a good rodeo in Missoula this weekend. Leno is shown descending from her horse like an angel at the MSU event two weeks ago.
Both the UMW men and women fell off the Big Sky Region championship pace at the double rodeo in Miles City over the weekend. With one rodeo left in the regular season this week at Missoula, the UMW women limped in third and fourth in the standings and fell out of contention for the top two spots in the team standings. MSU has sprinted away from the field on the women’s side and MSU-N is a solid second.
Things didn’t go really well for the UMW men, with a fourth and a fifth in the team standings, but they still by some miracle remain in control of their own destiny with a first place Big Sky Region total of 4,578 points, a mere 26 points ahead of Montana State.
It all comes down to Missoula. The UMW men will likely qualify as a team for the College National Finals Rodeo, but they have led the region since the fall season, and it seemed like they were on pace to win the title until the disaster at MCC.
Bright spots for Western include bareback rider Trevor Kay, a sophomore who has clinched the Big Sky Region title with a 1,465-to-675-point lead over runner-up Ethan Frasier of MSU-N.
Freshman bull rider Gavin Knutson made a big move into second place in the Big Sky standings at MCC, and with a good rodeo in Missoula could overtake Owen Carlson’s (MCC) point lead.
Jhett Murphy remains in contention for the all-around title and numerous top 3 event place winnings.
Tavy Leno, a freshman, stands as the only UMW women with a chance to advance to the CNFR. Leno is currently sitting in fourth place in goat tying.
The top two teams and the top three individuals in each event receive automatic qualifications to the CNFR.
For the men, one good rodeo could give the squad a great jump-start into the post-season of college rodeo.