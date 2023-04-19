Riding the wild bull

UMW freshman Gavin Knutson looks good early in his ride Thursday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.  With just three of 10 rodeos left in the season, Knutson is second in the Big Sky Region bull riding standings, though through four days of rodeo in Bozeman he did not make the 8-second whistle.

 Jackie Jensen photo

The University of Montana Western men’s rodeo team entered the Cat’s Den known as Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in first place in the Big Sky Region team standings. After four days and two rodeos, the Bulldogs increased their lead over the second place Montana State Bobcats.

“It went outstanding for the men’s team,” said UMW coach J.T. Robbins. “By the time it was over we were the overall team champions for the men. I was really pleased with the men’s team. Everybody was solid and competed hard at a tough place to go into and win. It is definitely a hostile environment.”

J.P. Plutt can be reached by e-mail at publisher@dillontribune.com or call 406-582-2664.