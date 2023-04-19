UMW freshman Gavin Knutson looks good early in his ride Thursday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman. With just three of 10 rodeos left in the season, Knutson is second in the Big Sky Region bull riding standings, though through four days of rodeo in Bozeman he did not make the 8-second whistle.
The University of Montana Western men’s rodeo team entered the Cat’s Den known as Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in first place in the Big Sky Region team standings. After four days and two rodeos, the Bulldogs increased their lead over the second place Montana State Bobcats.
“It went outstanding for the men’s team,” said UMW coach J.T. Robbins. “By the time it was over we were the overall team champions for the men. I was really pleased with the men’s team. Everybody was solid and competed hard at a tough place to go into and win. It is definitely a hostile environment.”
Western’s star for the weekend was timed event hand Jhett Murphy who piled up points the men’s all round title in both rodeos, a second in team roping and a fourth in steer wrestling in the first rodeo (Thursday and Friday), and turned around on the weekend and won the steer wrestling, placed second in the tie-down roping and fourth with his partner Ty Christensen in the team roping. In all, he accounted for 535 team points over the weekend.
In the team race with MSU, the ‘Cats won the first rodeo over the ‘Dawgs, 615 to 550. Western won the second rodeo with a 725 point to 610 points for MSU to boost Western’s Big Sky Region lead to 266 points with three rodeos left in the regular season.
These guys are doing things right and doing some great things,” said Robbins of the men’s team. “We’re confident but we’re going to be working hard.”
Western sophomore Trevor Kay continues his domination of the bareback riding. He posted a second and first place at Bozeman and now stands with the widest lead by far in any of the Big Sky Region events. Kay leads the group with a nearly insurmountable total of 1,101 points. Miles Community College hand Spur Owens is second with 551 points.
In the region standings, Jhett Murphy sits first in the all-around, second in steer wrestling and team roping, and 11th in tie-down roping.
Freshman Gavin Knutson is second in the region bull riding standings but scored only in team roping over the weekend.
“He started some really great rides on some really good bulls,” said Robbins. “He wasn’t able to finish any of those rides. He wasn’t quitting, he is trying hard and really working through this transition from high school to the next level in bull riding. He is going to be a force for us.”
UMW freshman Tavy Leno entered Bozeman leading the Big Sky Region women in goat tying. After a tough weekend for her and a wildly successful weekend for Paige Rasmussen and Jessica Stevens of MSU, Leno fell to third in the region (470 points), well behind Rasmussen (701 points) and Stevens (590 points).
“Tavey had a tough weekend,” said Robbins. “She probably couldn’t have drawn any worse in the goat tying, but she’ll bounce back. Tavey is a gamer and we’re not worried at all about Tavey.”
The Big Sky Region gathers at Miles City for a four-day, two rodeo event starting Thursday.