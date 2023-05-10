The Beaverhead County High School boys and girls tennis teams faced an all-too-familiar and all-too-formidable foe last week—foul weather that derailed many of their planned matches.
Lightning last week in Corvallis singed all but three of the Beaver boys matches, though BCHS doubles duo Jonathan Puga & Daniel Leonardson did manage to efficiently complete a 6-2, 6-2 triumph.
Three days later and nearly three hundred miles east, ill meteorology again intervened to keep the Beavs from many of their appointed rounds at two-day Mayfair Invitational in Billings.
The Beavers’ Mayfair matches with Livingston set for Friday afternoon all got washed away by rain.
The BCHS boys got swept away by en even more daunting force that same day—their counterparts from Miles City—and then again on Saturday when they faced host Billings Central.
The Dillon doubles duo of Milo Glossa & Luca Lange did score a victory with a win that went to a third-set tiebreaker against a pairing from the always formidable Hardin.
Zach Sandall also managed a win for the Beaver boys in singles with 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Hardin’s Jack Baker.
The local girls top doubles pair Eden Kindberg & Rachel Fluckiger posted an impressive 6-2, 6-2 victory over their counterparts from Hardin on Saturday, when teammates Emma Newman and Coco Glossa grabbled wins in singles.
Kindberg went solo to grab a victory in singles over Custer’s Stella Rapson, 6-4, 6-3, with her doubles match with partner Fluckiger interrupted by lightning, as was the doubles match of Dillon duo Lily Rhodes & Brooklyn Willams, who also were ahead when the weather halted play in Billings.
Next up for Beavs tennis, the Western A Divisional Tournament set for May 16–18 in Missoula, where places will be up for grabs for the State A Tennis Tournament in Missoula May 25–27.