The Beaverhead County High School boys and girls tennis teams faced an all-too-familiar and all-too-formidable foe last week—foul weather that derailed many of their planned matches.

Lightning last week in Corvallis singed all but three of the Beaver boys matches, though BCHS doubles duo Jonathan Puga & Daniel Leonardson did manage to efficiently complete a 6-2, 6-2 triumph.

