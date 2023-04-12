The UMW men's rodeo team enters the spring season sitting atop the Big Sky Region standings, over 200 points ahead of perennial power Montana State, while the UMW women sit third behind both the Bobcats and the MSU-Northern Skylights.
Ramping up to the spring season kickoff at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman, Western held their annual banquet with supports, family and friends.
"We had a big crowd and a lot of support, it went really well," said UMW coach J.T. Robbins. "I haven't seen any final numbers, but I know it was substancially better than last year ($65,000). So, it looks really good, it was a fun night with a lot of people and a lot of support."
With a slow winter and spring, the Big Sky Region will gear up and go hard starting at Bozeman on Thursday with a double rodeo. The indoor event will see the first rodeo on Thursday and Friday and the second rodeo on Saturday and Sunday.
"The men's team is sitting good and the women's team is right there," said Robbins. "It looks good, and the kids have been working hard, but it will go fast. We're going to try to squeeze five rodeos into three weeks."
Even though the first event of the spring is at Western's rodeo rival MSU, Robbins feels the entire Big Sky Region enjoys the weekend.
"It'll be a big rodeo and a lot of things can change on a weekend with that many points available," said Robbins. "It is going to be a tough rodeo, with a lot of tough talent across the region. It will be fun to be in the fieldhouse in front of a large crowd. It'll be loud and I think our kids will surely be up to the task."
The task will include shorter set-ups in the timed events, including a tighter pattern in the barrel racing. Robbins feels the competitors across the region have been practicing indoors over the winter so there will not be a disadvantage with the indoor set-up.
"The crowd is close, and the crowd is big so it will be loud," Robbins added. "We're excited. The team has big expectations, I have big expectations, so we hope to bring home some region titles this year."
Western will pin their hopes on some fall season heroes to open the spring. Trevor Kay leads the Big Sky Region in bareback riding and totals 771 points through the fall. Jhett Murphy sits second in the men's all-around with 639 points scored in team roping header (third in the region) and steer wrestling (fifth in the region). Gavin Knutson is second in the region bull riding standings and can contribute extra points in team roping.
On the women's side, Tavy Leno leads the region goat tying standings and Krista Marchand has added a second quality barrel racing horse to her stable to increase her odds of placing in the toughest event on the women's side in the Big Sky Region. She currently sits fifth in the Big Sky.