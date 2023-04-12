The UMW men's rodeo team enters the spring season sitting atop the Big Sky Region standings, over 200 points ahead of perennial power Montana State, while the UMW women sit third behind both the Bobcats and the MSU-Northern Skylights.

Ramping up to the spring season kickoff at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman, Western held their annual banquet with supports, family and friends.

