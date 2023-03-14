Twin Bridges’ Allie Dale (30) protects the ball while under pressure from Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale’s Paige Wasson (22) during the Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Mavericks’ game against the Twin Bridges Falcons in the finals of the Class C state tournament.
The State C Girls’ Basketball Tournament in Billings started perfectly with a first round win on Wednesday and the semifinal had a great dramatic finish, but the script for the state title game needs a rewrite, at least as far as the Falcons and their fans are concerned.
In a quiet, cavernous MetraPark the Lady Falcons crushed the Carter County Lady Bulldogs of Ekalaka, 55 to 24. The win was dominant from start to finish with junior Allie Dale leading the charge with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
“It is tough to tell when you are scouting on NFHS what the level of competition is,” said Twin Bridges coach Hannah Konen. “They were putting up 60 to 70 points a game which seems like a lot. Our defense and our rebounding is what we’ve leaned on all season long and we were just able to assert our defensive dominance against them.”
The win moved Twin on to a semifinal match against the defending state C champion Roy-Winifred Outlaws on Thursday night.
“That was the most intense game I have every coached in and I think the girls have ever played in,” said Konen. “I am very new in this coaching journey. Every game is a learning experience for me and a learning experience for the girls. I think it is a testament to who we are and the type of girls that I have on my team that throughout that whole game they never got rattled, they never got down. We just stayed really positive and motivated and obviously quit is not in their vocabulary because they just pushed through in the final seconds.”
Twin took a 21-19 halftime lead and built it to 28-23 before Roy-Winifred burned their first timeout of the second half with 5:12 left in the third quarter. Out of the break, Roy’s 6-4 post Isabelle Heggem scored on four straight possessions to force Twin to use a timeout, trailing 28-31.
“There were seven lead changes and six ties in that game,” recalled Konen. “It was back and forth, back and forth, every possession mattered. Allie Dale left it all on the court and unfortunately picked up her fifth foul and sent a girl to the free throw line with just a few seconds left.”
With 3.4 seconds left and Allie Dale done for the night with 22 pints and four rebounds, Roy-Winifred’s Hannah Ewen stepped to the line with her team down 44-41. Ewen made the first shot, 44-42, and missed the second on purpose. Unfortunately the Outlaws were called for a lane violation, giving the ball to Twin Bridges. The Falcons successfully inbounded to preserve the win and a berth in the state title game against undefeated Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale. Twin Bridges opened and closed the State C a year ago with losses to Saco to finish in fourth place.
“That is a really good team, long, athletic, well-coached,” said Konen. “They showed up and shot the ball real well so kudos to them. They’re undefeated for a reason.”
Saco led 17-9 after the first quarter and 29-11 at the half. Saco claimed the championship by the score of 59-26.
“We just I think felt the pressure a little bit — nerves kind of got the best of us where we were turning the ball over where we don’t typically do,” offered Konen. “It was not like they were running any traps or anything, we were just a little nervous.
“One game doesn’t define our season. Three losses overall, a state championship game, there is a lot to be proud of with this team and what they’ve accomplished over the last two years. Losing is never fun, it is never easy, especially taking second, but there was a lot more good than there was bad this season.”
TWIN BRIDGES 26, SACO-WHITEWATER-HINSDALE 59
Twin scoring — Ellianna Meek — Ruby Waller 0, Kinsey Johnson 0, Callie Kaiser 0, Emma Konen 3, Ayla Janzen 1, Gabby Gruby 0, Allie Dale 9, Kristen Nelson 0, Kara Dale 4, Brooke Anderson 1, Kyle Pancost 4.
TWIN BRIDGES 44, ROY-WINIFRED 42
Twin Bridges scoring — Ellianna Meek 3, Ruby Waller 0, Kinsey Johnson 0, Callie Kaiser 0, Emma Konen 7, Ayla Janzen 6, Gabby Gruby 0, Allie Dale 22, Kristen Nelson 0, Kara Dale 0, Brooke Anderson 0, Kyle Pancost 10.
TWIN BRIDGES 55, CARTER COUNTY 24
Twin Bridges scoring — Ellianna Meek 3, Ruby Waller 4, Kinsey Johnson 0, Callie Kaiser 6, Emma Konen 6, Ayla Janzen 6, Gabby Gruby 0, Allie Dale 21, Kristen Nelson 0, Kara Dale 4, Brooke Anderson 0, Kyle Pancost 5.