Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale vs. Twin Bridges

Twin Bridges’ Allie Dale (30) protects the ball while under pressure from Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale’s Paige Wasson (22) during the Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Mavericks’ game against the Twin Bridges Falcons in the finals of the Class C state tournament.

The State C Girls’ Basketball Tournament in Billings started perfectly with a first round win on Wednesday and the semifinal had a great dramatic finish, but the script for the state title game needs a rewrite, at least as far as the Falcons and their fans are concerned.

In a quiet, cavernous MetraPark the Lady Falcons crushed the Carter County Lady Bulldogs of Ekalaka, 55 to 24. The win was dominant from start to finish with junior Allie Dale leading the charge with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

