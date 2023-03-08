Dillon sophomore Carter Curnow drives to the bucket against Butte Central defenders Kyle Holter and Erik Loos, both seniors. A battle looms in the semifinal round at this week’s state tournament between the long-time rivals.
For Dillon coach Terry Thomas, preparing for a state tournament run has been habit forming. There is a certain grind that he and his staff adhere to because it has always worked. In his 18 years as the head basketball coach the Beavers have advanced to the state tournament 13 times, played in the title game nine times and won five state titles. They have also brought home a third-place trophy for a total of 10 pieces of hardware and five state title banners that hang in B.W. Lodge Gym, each telling a glorious story.
That of course doesn’t count the two state titles, state runner-up and two third place finishes the Beavers had with Thomas as Craig “Finny" Finberg’s top assistant for 13 years prior to taking over the head job -- that’s two more banners and five more pieces of hardware.
And that of course doesn’t count his equally glorious career as Dillon’s football coach - five state titles and two state runner-up finishes for seven more pieces of hardware and five more banners.
Yes, Terry Thomas knows how to prepare a team for a big game. This week, he is doing it for the last time ending a glorious 37-year coaching career in Dillon where an argument can be made that with his success in two major sports, he may be the state’s best coach of all time.
But Thomas has never had time to brag or demean or be mean. He is a coach and a teacher and that is where his focus is.
“On the one hand, the grind of trying to prepare keeps me busy enough that I don’t have a lot of time to think about it, but when I do I kind of get sad that it’s over because I have enjoyed it so much,” said Thomas of his last tournament run. “Because we’re preparing it keeps the attention away from the finality of it.”
Dillon opens the 2023 Montana Class A State Boys’ Basketball Tournament at the Fieldhouse on the campus of MSU on Thursday at noon against Glendive, the Eastern A runner-up.
“They have a lot of size,” said Thomas of the opponent. “They start 6-7, 6-6, 6-3 with a couple of guards and then they bring a 6-8 kid off the bench. It will be really important to rebound the ball well both on offense and defense.”
Thomas says the Red Devils’ best player is Michael Murphy, a 6-7, senior who averaged 17 points and 7 rebounds a game. He can hit inside (45%) and outside (36 of 128 from the three 28%). Chase Crocket, a 6-3 junior, averages 10 points and 5 boards a game and is dangerous according to Thomas. Kaden Haffner, a 6-8 senior, hits for 2 points and grabs 4 rebounds per game off the bench.
“So, our advantage a little bit is the ability to run the floor, attack the basket and put some pressure on the ball,” said Thomas. “Their advantage of course will be size and the ability to score inside and rebound. I think it is a good matchup for us. I feel confident that we can do things that we’ve done well all year and if we do that, I think we’ll be hard to beat.”
Butte Central, the defending state A champion, meets Columbia Falls in the 1:30 game on Thursday. Columbia Falls defeated Havre in the play-in game to give the Southwestern A five teams in the eight-team tourney bracket.
If Dillon and Butte Central advance to the semifinal game on Friday at 6:30 p.m., it will be the fourth time the teams will meet this season. Dillon has played well in the previous three games, but Central has won them all.
“We’ll have to play really well and we’ll have to shoot really well and I don’t see any reason why we can’t,” said Thomas of the potential match-up with the Maroons. “To have the opportunity to play on a Friday night like that at the state tournament, that will be very special, and we’ll go ahead and pull out all of the stops and see what we can do. We feel confident that our kids are playing at a high level and that we can get over the hump.”
The Beavers lost in the semifinal round to Central at the recent Western A Divisional by three points. Dillon has played extremely good defense in all three loses.
“I think the biggest key that we have against Butte Central offensively is that we get quality shots so that we can get quality rebounds that don’t lead to fast breaks from them,” explained Thomas. “I feel like defensively, we’ve done a fine job. Each game too Dougie (Peoples) has scored a lot of points in the second half and predominantly from the free throw line. So, we obviously can’t foul.”
“That’s what good players do,” said Thomas of Peoples. “Good players score, and they draw fouls.”
The bottom-line point from the veteran Dillon coach on his team's needs if the again meet the Maroons.
“We’re going to have to make perimeter shots to win.”
Thomas rates Lewistown as the favorite going into the tournament. Last year the Eagles edged Dillon in the semifinal round and then lost to Central in the championship. This year, Thomas feels Lewistown has a slightly deeper bench and would give the Eagles the edge in a title game match-up against Central.
But....Thomas says his players believe they can win the state championship and he knows they can win if the team can follow the game plan.
“I think even before last weekend they felt that they could win it,” said Thomas of the Beavers. “Having played Lewistown in a shoot-out in the first week and having played Butte Central the way that they have, there is probably a little bit of doubt, but there is also a little, ‘we can get them.’”
What does Dillon have to do to win the state title?
“It will come down to the execution and the actual shooting of the basketball for us,” said Thomas. “That is how fine a line it is for us.”