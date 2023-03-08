Run for the gold

Dillon sophomore Carter Curnow drives to the bucket against Butte Central defenders Kyle Holter and Erik Loos, both seniors. A battle looms in the semifinal round at this week’s state tournament between the long-time rivals.

For Dillon coach Terry Thomas, preparing for a state tournament run has been habit forming. There is a certain grind that he and his staff adhere to because it has always worked. In his 18 years as the head basketball coach the Beavers have advanced to the state tournament 13 times, played in the title game nine times and won five state titles. They have also brought home a third-place trophy for a total of 10 pieces of hardware and five state title banners that hang in B.W. Lodge Gym, each telling a glorious story.

That of course doesn’t count the two state titles, state runner-up and two third place finishes the Beavers had with Thomas as Craig “Finny" Finberg’s top assistant for 13 years prior to taking over the head job -- that’s two more banners and five more pieces of hardware.

To contact J.P. Plutt e-mail JP at publisher@dillontribune.com or call 406-582-2664.

Tags