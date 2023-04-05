Thirteen Bulldogs named to Academic All-Conference Team Apr 5, 2023 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHITEFISH — Conference commissioner Kent Paulson released the 2022-23 FrontierConference Academic All-Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams today.To be eligible for the team, the student-athlete must be at least a sophomore in standing and maintain a 3.25 GPA.Men’s BasketballJacob Ankeny Marsing, Idaho So. Business AdministrationMichael Haverfield Dillon, Mont. Jr. KinesiologyTanner Haverfield Dillon, Mont. Sr. EcologyKy Kouba Billings, Mont. So. Business AdministrationColter Miller Three Forks, Mont. Jr. KinesiologyTreyton Paxton Riverton, Wyo. Jr. Business AdministrationWomen’s BasketballEmma Anderson Kalispell, Mont. So. Elementary EducationBrynley Fitzgerald Dillon, Mont. Sr. Elementary EducationMaggie Graves Eureka, Mont. So. Business AdministrationPayton Hagy Ephrata, Wash. So. Health & Physical Education (K12)Mesa King Big Timber, Mont. Sr. Health & Physical Education (K-12)Shainy Mack Three Forks, Mont. Jr. Business AdministrationJordan Sweeney Oakley, Calif. Jr. Health & Physical Education (K-12)UMW press release Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Education University The Economy School Systems Basketball Politics Physiology Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Submit a Score Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff. Submit