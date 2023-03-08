Dillon coach John Hansen and the Lady Beavers have a goal going into the Montana State Class A Girls’ Basketball Tournament of winning the championship. If things don’t work out in that regard, a secondary goal would be to finish in the top three and bring home hardware, the first for the program since Dillon won the state title in 2003, a span of two decades. The challenge according to Hansen, is that the field of eight teams is so talented that if they held the event eight times, eight different teams might win it.

“We are one of eight teams left and we feel all eight are very balanced from a competitive level,” said Hansen. “It can be anybody’s night in any given game and so obviously if you are one of eight, you feel like you have a chance to win it all, which we absolutely feel like we do. Right now, Havre is really playing well, but their last game in the regular season they beat Browning in overtime and Browning is our fourth seed.”

