Dillon coach John Hansen and the Lady Beavers have a goal going into the Montana State Class A Girls’ Basketball Tournament of winning the championship. If things don’t work out in that regard, a secondary goal would be to finish in the top three and bring home hardware, the first for the program since Dillon won the state title in 2003, a span of two decades. The challenge according to Hansen, is that the field of eight teams is so talented that if they held the event eight times, eight different teams might win it.
“We are one of eight teams left and we feel all eight are very balanced from a competitive level,” said Hansen. “It can be anybody’s night in any given game and so obviously if you are one of eight, you feel like you have a chance to win it all, which we absolutely feel like we do. Right now, Havre is really playing well, but their last game in the regular season they beat Browning in overtime and Browning is our fourth seed.”
Dillon opens the tourney at 9 a.m. Thursday versus Hardin. Hardin knocked Dillon out of trophy contention last year in the consolation game in Missoula, relegating the Lady Beavers to fourth place and denying Dillon hardware. Hardin placed second in the Eastern A after knocking off Billings Central in the semifinal and then falling to Havre in the championship. The Bulldogs lost six seniors from their third-place team a year ago.
On the same side of the bracket at 10:30 a.m., Western A champion Frenchtown faces Laurel, fourth from the East. Frenchtown beat Dillon in the last game of the regular season, ending Dillon’s undefeated streak at 17 games. Dillon won the first game between the two at Frenchtown earlier in the season. Laurel, fourth from the East, defeated the West’s fifth place team Columbia Falls, 74-45, in the state tourney play-in game. Dillon edged Columbia Falls in overtime of a consolation game Saturday morning at the Western A.
“Laurel is a very good team, it could be Frenchtown or Laurel in that game,” said Hansen.
On the other side of the bracket, Hamilton takes on Billings Central at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday and Havre plays Browning at 5 p.m. Winners play winners and losers play losers on Friday. Dillon beat Hamilton twice during the regular season and then lost to them in the semifinal at the Western A. Havre and Browning split during the regular season.
Of the favorite on the opposite side of the bracket, Hansen played it safe, “It could be Havre, but it could be Billings Central, it could be Hamilton, it could be Browning. It could be any of those four.”
“We have to get out on shooters. That is something we did very well against Browning as we were able to contest shots,” said Hansen of tools needed for state success. “It is something we did not do very well against Hamilton so that is the goal is to get out on shooters and then offensively, use our size to our advantage. Ultimately it comes down to shooting. If we can shoot the ball well, if we have confidence, then we can beat anybody.”
The Lady Beavers enters the state tourney with a 20-2 record, but coach Hansen points out that in reality it is a re-do with all teams starting with a 0-0 record. It will take a 3-0 walk through the field to hoist a state title banner.
“We’re excited to have another chance at state,” concluded Hansen. “Obviously, last years’ experience helped us get to this point.”