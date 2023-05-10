Just shy of a fortnight after recording the top pitching performance in the history of Dillon Beavers baseball, Damon Skradski delivered an even better effort last week in Dillon.
Skradski struck out a dozen while coming within one out of a no-hitter in the Beavs’ 7-1 triumph over Stevensville on Friday at Ray Lynch Park.
“That was pretty special. Congratulations to Damon Skradski on his most commanding performance,” said BCHS Head Coach Zach McRae after Friday’s game.
“He did a really nice job on the mound in all phases. I loved his pace, I loved his tempo, I loved his demeanor, I loved his locations,” added McRae of Skradski, who pitched a shutout in East Helena 13 days earlier.
“I think I was locating my pitches well, putting them places they couldn’t hit it,” said Skradski of his work against Stevensville, whose batters had particular trouble with the senior’s breaking ball that had them frozen in bewilderment or swinging and missing with awkward postures.
“That was probably my best game,” said Skradski, who maintained his composure even after Stevi’s Kellan Beller hit a soft liner into an open spot in left-centerfield to ruin his no-hitter—and then ruined the shutout when he scampered home on a stolen base and throw into left field.
The Beavs afforded their ace all the offense he needed with four runs in the bottom of the first inning—and backed him with a defense that committed just a single error against Stevi.
Dillon proved even more potent offensively in the other game of Friday’s doubleheader vs. Stevi, with Skradski accumulating four hits and four RBIs, and teammates Cohen Hartman and Sawyer Tacket each contributing three hits, two RBIs and a pair of runs scored, while a half-dozen Beavs grabbed at least one stolen base.
“We are tagging some balls” said McRae, whose Beavs pounded out 19 hits during the doubleheader with Stevi, a week after smacking 14 hits in a single game against Butte Central and three days following an 11-hit outburst in a 7-6 home win over East Helena.
“And we are being really aggressive on the basepaths. We don’t want to be a passive team. We know if we want to reach our goals, we have to be aggressive,” said McRae, whose team could reach one of its main goals with just one more victory.
“I am confident of making the state tourney,” asserted Skradski, possessor of a natural confidence common in fine pitchers.
“If we beat Hamilton, we’re there.”
Next up for the Beavers, that game against Hamilton, set for tomorrow, Thursday, May 11, in Ray Lynch Park, starting at 3 p.m.
The Montana High School Baseball State A tourney is scheduled for May 18–20 in Butte.