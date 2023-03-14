The University of Montana Western Athletics Department has removed the interim tag and named Patrick Jensen as the next head coach of the men’s basketball program.

“As I was thinking about our next head coach, I wanted to find someone that could build a program long term, develop a culture of winning and most importantly, have a positive impact on the lives of current and future Bulldogs,” Director of Athletics Michael Feuling said. “Success is built by character, doing the little things, hard work, and dedication. Throughout my reflection, those traits kept leading me back to Pat.”