The University of Montana Western Athletics Department has removed the interim tag and named Patrick Jensen as the next head coach of the men’s basketball program.
“As I was thinking about our next head coach, I wanted to find someone that could build a program long term, develop a culture of winning and most importantly, have a positive impact on the lives of current and future Bulldogs,” Director of Athletics Michael Feuling said. “Success is built by character, doing the little things, hard work, and dedication. Throughout my reflection, those traits kept leading me back to Pat.”
Jensen, who will be the 13th head coach in program history, served as the Bulldogs’ Associate Head Coach over the course of the last five seasons.
“I want to thank Chancellor Reid and Director of Athletics Michael Feuling for believing in me and for this amazing opportunity,” Jensen said. “This is a humbling experience, the amount of people who have helped and supported me throughout my career, I am so thankful and appreciative of all of you. I am excited to continue to work with our current student-athletes, as well as the incoming ones. UMW basketball has an incredible history thanks to all the former coaches and players, and we plan on continuing to build on that tradition. Basketball has afforded me so many incredible experiences in my life and I hope to be able to continue to pass on those experiences to others.”
Jensen played at Montana State-Northern from 2010-2015 where he was part of two regular and one postseason Frontier Conference championships, along with four appearances in the NAIA National Tournament. He spent three seasons with Idaho State University, two as a graduate assistant, and the 2017-18 season as Director of Player Development.
“With Pat’s deep basketball connections throughout the state of Montana, we have been fortunate these past three years to keep him in Dillon,” added Feuling. “He is well respected and in years past, has even turned down other offers. He has shown his commitment to UMW, our student-athletes, the campus community, and the city of Dillon. He has earned this chance to lead our program.