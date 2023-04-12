The Dillon Beaver track and field program attended the Hamilton Invitational last Thursday, one day into the school’s spring break. With just over half of their normal numbers, the boys placed fourth and the girls third in the team standings.
“It was a good competitive track meet, the weather early on was a little cold but as the day wore on it warmed up,” said Dillon head coach Jeremy Andersen. “We got to see some different competition — Columbia Falls come down and there were a lot of Class B and Class C schools from that area.”
Dillon’s Hailey Powell earned the only title on the girls’ side with a first-place time in the 1,600 meters. On the boys’ side, Kee Christiansen placed in three events — the 110 hurdles, discus and javelin. Christiansen, a runner with speed, a thrower with strength and a jumper with springs, will be a five-event threat come the post-season.
“We viewed it as an extension of practice and another opportunity to compete,” said Andersen. “As part of our early season goals we want to see what we’ve got and who you’ve got. That is our goal going into this was to put some kids in different positions to see what they could do.”
Dillon competes at Belgrade Saturday in the Gallatin Valley Invitational.
Hamilton Invitational, April 6
Girls’ team scores — Hamilton 111, Corvallis 72, Dillon 59.5, Frenchtown 46, Columbia Falls 42, Seeley-Swan 38, Loyola-Sacred Heart 32, Stevensville 28, Boulder 22, Ronan 20, Drummond 18, Anaconda 10, East Helena 9.5, Polson 8, Darby 8, Philipsburg 2, Deer Lodge 1.
Event champions a nd Dillon place winners:
100 Meters –1. Claire Hutchison, Stevensville, 13.12.
200 Meters — 1. Ireland Johnston, Loyola-Sacred Heart, 27.86.
400 Meters — 1. Jenna Ellis, Hamilton, 1:01.06.
800 Meters — 1. Adison Carlson, Polson, 2:53.32. 5. Brianna Burton, Dillon, 3:08.08.
1600 Meters — 1. Hailey Powell, Dillon, 5:49.80.y
3200 Meters– 1. Amara Auch, Corvallis, 12:17.21.
100m Hurdles — 1. Natalie Anderson, Darby, 18.17.
4. Ava Graham, Dillon, 20.41.
300m Hurdles — 1. Natalie Anderson, Darby, 52.90.
4x100 Relay — 1. Hamilton (Chesnee Lawerence, Madi Nelson, Nadia Bruno, Jenna Ellis), 52.01. 4., Dillon (Quincee Anderson, Sydney Petersen, Kylie Konen, Amber Santos), 52.74.
4x400 Relay — 1. Corvallis (Olivia Lewis, Ella Varner, Farah Wyche, Rylee Herbstritt), 4:12.37. 5. Dilllon (Quincee Anderson, Abbie Lemelin, Fayth Clarno, Hailey Powell), 4:36.68.
Shot Put — 1. Sadie Smith, Frenchtown, 37-09.00.
Discus — 1. Alanna Auch, Corvallis, 108-04.
Javelin — 1. Jessie Struna, Drummond, 122-01.
High Jump — 1. Claire Hutchison, Stevensville, 5-00.00. 2. Ayda Griffin, Hamilton, 4-10.00. 6T. Amber Santos, Dillon, 4-06.00.
Pole Vault — 1. Charlie Ham, Frenchtown, 10-03.00. 5. Sam Anderson, Dillon, 8-06.00.
Long Jump –1. Emily Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 16-03.00. 2. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 15-09.50. 4. Kylie Konen, Dillon, 15-07.50.
Triple Jump — 1. Leina Ulutoa, Ronan, 34-03.00. 3. Quincee Anderson, Dillon, 31-11.00.
Boys’ team scores — Hamilton 74, Corvallis 67, Frenchtown 55, Dillon 46.75, Columbia Falls 43, Boulder 41.5, Loyola-Sacred Heart 38, Seeley-Swan 26, Florence-Carlton 23, Drummond 16, East Helena 14, Ronan 14, St Ignatius 14, Charlo 11.5, Stevensville 10.5, Lincoln 8, Polson 8, Darby 8, Anaconda 6.75, Philipsburg 2.
Event champions and Dillon place winners:
100 Meters — 1. Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 11.53. 5. Eli Nourse, Dillon, 11.88.
200 Meters — 1. Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 22.38. 4. Eli Nourse, Dillon, 23.57.
400 Meters — 1. Derek Criddle, Corvallis, 52.59. 6. Cayden Sevalstad, Dillon, 55.85.
800 Meters — 1. Evan Bennett, Hamilton, 1:59.99. 4. Gavin Garrison, Dillon, 2:10.96.
1600 Meters — 1. Scott Parke, Drummond, 4:48.25.
3200 Meters — 1. Luke Mest, Boulder, 10:02.39.
110m Hurdles -– 1. Dylan Root, Boulder, 16.18. 3, Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 16.73.
300m Hurdles — 1. Brody Hardy, Frenchtown, 42.60. 4. Andrew Lewis, Dillon, 45.32.
4x100 Relay — 1. Frenchtown (Brady Schmill, Billy Corett, Brody Hardy, Carter White), 43.90.
4x400 Relay — 1. Hamilton (Max Cianflone, Evan Bennett, Taylor Searle, Eli Taylor), 3:32.76. 2. Dillon (Gavin Garrison, Eli Nourse, Ben Steadman, Cayden Sevalstad), 3:40.24.
Shot Put — 1. Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 54-11.50.
Discus — 1. Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 151-09. 3. Ryleigh Plovanic, Dillon, 128-09. 5. Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 124-01.50.
Javelin — 1. Levi Reynoso, Corvallis, 170-00. 3. Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 163-08. 6. Kyle Jones, Dillon, 149-00.
High Jump — 1. Derek Criddle, Corvallis, 6-02.00.
Pole Vault — 1. Brody Hardy, Frenchtown, 12-00.00. 5. Kyle Jones, Dillon, 9-00.00.
Long Jump — 1. Bryce Umphrey, St. Ignatius, 20-01.00S. 5. Cayden Sevalstad, Dillon, 18-07.50
Triple Jump — 1. Carter White, Frenchtown, 41-10.50.