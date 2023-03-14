The Dillon Lady Beavers opened the season with a perfect 17-0 record, before taking their first loss of the season at home against Frenchtown. The Lady Beavers would place third at the Western A Divisional, bow out early at state and finish the season spiraling down with four losses in their last seven games. Dillon opened the State A Girls’ Basketball Tournament versus Hardin on Thursday morning if the first game of the entire meet. Hamilton rolled 70-57 and went on to place second. “I thought we played right into their hands,” said Dillon coach John Hansen. “They sped us up and we really did not set up offense. Give them credit for getting us flustered. In the end they had nine more offensive rebounds than us and forced nine more turnovers. So, they outworked us. That is frustrating but we know at the state tournament everybody is going to be good.” Kenleigh Graham and Halle Fitzgerald each scored 18 points and Sydney Petersen 12 in the loss. Friday morning at 9 a.m. Dillon faced Frenchtown in a consolation game that would send the loser home as the first team eliminated from the festivities in Bozeman. It didn’t go well in the first half. Dillon struggled to score and trailed 22-11 at intermission. “Unfortunately, in the first half they played zone against us and we were not able to hit many shots,” said the Dillon coach of his team that hit 1 of 9 three-pointers in the first two quarters. “I was really proud of our girls in the second half,” said Hansen. “we were able to make some shots and were able to get into our press and the press was effective.” Dillon cracked off a 14-0 run in the third quarter to take a 3-point lead, but the lead lasted just 2:12 of game clock and the Lady Beavers were once again chasing the Lady Broncos and lost, 45 to 38. “We made a couple of runs and unfortunately, they ended on a run where they were able to get the win. I was proud of our grit and our fight to not give up at halftime. In a 9 a.m. game it would have been easy to quit bot the girls really played hard.” Havre led an Eastern A sweep of the top four spots. With three freshmen playing extensive minutes for the Blue Ponies, Havre won their fifth state title in the past six years. The West did not win a game against the East in the state tourney. DILLON 57, HARDIN 70 Dillon scoring — Kenleigh Graham 18, Sydney Petersen 12, Kylie Konen 0, Halle Fitzgerald 18, Leila Stennerson 5, Hailey Powell 0, Josie Robbins 0, Ariel Thomas 4. DILLON 38, FRENCHOWN 45 Dillon scoring — Kenliegh Graham 11, Sydney Petersen 5, Kylie Konen 2, Halle Fitzgerald 12, Leila Stennerson 8, Josie Robbins 0, Ariel Thomas 0, Hailey Powell 0.
