BCHS girls’ basketball coach John Hansen talks to his team during the 2022 state A tournament semifinal loss to Havre. Dillon placed fourth that season at state. Behind the coach is assistant coach Megan Hansen, John’s wife. Hansen posted a 75-47 record as head coach of the Lady Beavers.
Dillon girls’ basketball head coach John Hansen submitted his resignation last week to Superintendent Gary Haverfield. Hansen built a record of 75-47 in his five seasons leading the Lady Beavers with three state tournament appearances after serving as Gabe Walker’s assistant coach for the Lady Beavers during the 2017-18 season.
“I’ve been teaching for 10 years and every single year I’ve coached,” said Hansen on Monday. “My wife and I decided it was time to take a step back a little bit and enjoy a year of teaching and renew some energy.”
Prior to his arrival in Dillon, Hansen coached at Geyser. His first year he served as an assistant coach for both boys and girls under then head coach Scott Sparks. Sparks recently guided the Lewistown boy’s basketball team to a state championship game win over the Dillon Beavers. After that first year as an assistant coach Hansen took over the head girls coach job for the next three years.
Hansen took over a young and inexperienced team in 2018-19 and the team went 6-15. His teams never again finished with a losing record, going 16-8, 10-8, 23-4, and 20-4 with three trips to the State A tournament and a fourth-place finish last year. This year his team jumped out to a 17-0 record and top ranking in the state-wide poll before dropping four of their last seven games.
“It was my goal to build up this program to a position where it can sustain success,” wrote Hansen in his resignation letter. “I feel that it can do so without me being a part of it.”
Hansen’s wife Megan has served as an assistant coach on his staff for four years.
In his letter he thanked the entire BCHS administrative team and the school board for the opportunity to coach and the support they provided “to make his life easier these past five years.”
Hansen concluded in his letter, “Thanks again and good luck to the Lady Beavs!”