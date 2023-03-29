BCHS girls' hoop coach resigns

BCHS girls’ basketball coach John Hansen talks to his team during the 2022 state A tournament semifinal loss to Havre. Dillon placed fourth that season at state. Behind the coach is assistant coach Megan Hansen, John’s wife. Hansen posted a 75-47 record as head coach of the Lady Beavers.

 J.P. Plutt photo

Dillon girls’ basketball head coach John Hansen submitted his resignation last week to Superintendent Gary Haverfield. Hansen built a record of 75-47 in his five seasons leading the Lady Beavers with three state tournament appearances after serving as Gabe Walker’s assistant coach for the Lady Beavers during the 2017-18 season.

“I’ve been teaching for 10 years and every single year I’ve coached,” said Hansen on Monday. “My wife and I decided it was time to take a step back a little bit and enjoy a year of teaching and renew some energy.”

