Kenleigh Gaham, a Dillon sophomore, draws a bead on the rim before firing a perimeter shot versus Hamilton in the Western A Divisional semifinal round against Hamilton. Dillon fell to 18-2 on the season with a 55-51 loss.
The Dillon Lady Beavers’ goal of winning a Western A divisional championship ran out in a game of runs with a 55-51 semifinal loss to Hamilton Friday night in the semifinal round of the tourney. Dillon’s 17-0 record to start the season fell to 18-2 with their second loss in three games.
Dillon opened Friday night’s game with a 7-0 run, but the Hamilton Broncs charged back in front with a 14-4 surge to lead 14-11 after the first quarter.
Dillon battled back to take a 28-26 halftime lead off of Sydney Petersen’s bucket with 8 seconds left in the second quarter. Petersen led Dillon in scoring for the game with 15 points. The 5-7 junior struggled scoring early in the season but has led Dillon in scoring in 7 of the last 8 games, including both tournament contests.
The Lady Beavers continued their momentum in the third quarter and built a 38-31 lead, but Hamilton outscored Dillon 9-0 over the final 4:48 of the quarter to end the frame ahead, 40-38.
Dillon never quit. With 5:12 left in the fourth quarter, junior Leila Stennerson, a lefty, hit a bucket and knocked down a free throw to put Dillon ahead 45-42.
Hamilton ended Dillon’s hopes of victory with an 11-0 run sparked by three, three-pointers, to go up 53-45 with under two minutes left on the game clock. In a game of runs, the clock ran out on Dillon trailing 55-51 at the final buzzer.
Sophomore post players Kenleigh Graham and Kylie Konen joined Petersen in double digit scoring with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Taylor McCarthy with 17 points led Hamilton, followed by their big two Taryn Searle with 15 and Layne Kearns with 13.
Hamilton takes on Frenchtown in the championship Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the Ronan Events Center. The two teams are the only teams to defeat Dillon this season.
The Lady Beavers face Columbia Falls Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Ronan High School gym. The winner advances to the third place game at 3:30 p.m. at the Ronan Events Center versus the winner of Polson-Browning, while the losers of the two games battle at 3:30 p.m. in the fifth place game at Ronan HS.
During the week off between the divisional and state tournament, the fifth place team from the Western A will meet the fourth place team from the Eastern A in a play-in game. The Winner will draw the Western A champion in the first round of the state A tournament.
Western A semifinal
DILLON 51
Sydney Petersen 15, Kenleigh Graham 13, Kylie Konen 10, Leila Stennerson 7, Hailey Powell 2, Ariel Thomas 1.