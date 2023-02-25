Kenleigh Graham

Kenleigh Gaham, a Dillon sophomore, draws a bead on the rim before firing a perimeter shot versus Hamilton in the Western A Divisional semifinal round against Hamilton.  Dillon fell to 18-2 on the season with a 55-51 loss.

The Dillon Lady Beavers’ goal of winning a Western A divisional championship ran out in a game of runs with a 55-51 semifinal loss to Hamilton Friday night in the semifinal round of the tourney. Dillon’s 17-0 record to start the season fell to 18-2 with their second loss in three games.

Dillon opened Friday night’s game with a 7-0 run, but the Hamilton Broncs charged back in front with a 14-4 surge to lead 14-11 after the first quarter.

