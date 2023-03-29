Brynley Fitzgerald

Brynley Fitzgerald drives for another basket during this month’s NAIA tourney, where she led her Bulldogs to the quarterfinals.

 M.P. Regan photo

Brynley Fitzgerald’s basketball accomplishments massed so high and wide and numerous while playing for Beaverhead County High School and the University of Montana Western in Dillon over the past decade they formed a sort of sports mountain range.

Her college basketball career gained a particularly impressive peak last week when the NAIA named Fitzgerald a first-team All-American.

