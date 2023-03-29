Brynley Fitzgerald’s basketball accomplishments massed so high and wide and numerous while playing for Beaverhead County High School and the University of Montana Western in Dillon over the past decade they formed a sort of sports mountain range.
Her college basketball career gained a particularly impressive peak last week when the NAIA named Fitzgerald a first-team All-American.
“Brynley is a stud—she would be successful no matter where she played,” stated her teammate Jordan Sweeney, who transferred to Montana Western this past season from Division 1 program Idaho State.
“You know what you’ll get from Brynley’s play every game,” said UMW Head Coach Lindsey Woolley during this past season, when Fitzgerald averaged 18.2 points and 6.9 rebounds, plus over two steals and two assists per game.
“And you know it’s going to be really good.”
The first-team All-American nod for Fitzgerald came after her two consecutive seasons as a third-team All-American pick, marking a natural, almost inevitable progression for the physically gifted local athlete with preternatural dedication to the game.
“Every day is an opportunity to get better,” insists Fitzgerald, who did just that through her time at UMW, evolving in just her inaugural 2019–20 season at UMW to a regular in the Bulldogs’ starting lineup, where remained through the end of the 2022–23 campaign.
“She continued to work on her game—her ball-handling and rebounding and passing,” said UMW Head Coach Lindsey Woolley of the 5-foot-11-inch forward who could, when needed, stonewall an opponent’s center, rise up to grab a rebound in a forest of big bodies and bring the ball upcourt through a press like a point guard.
“My dad always told me, you have to read the ball as it’s coming off the rim,” recalled Fitzgerald of rebounding advice she received from her father, Greg Fitzgerald, a starting linebacker for the University of Montana in the mid-1990s and member of the Griz’s 1995 national championship team.
“And Coach Woolley always talked about how you have to find and fetch—try to find where the ball is going and go get it, like a Dawg,” smiled Fitzgerald, who this season led the Bulldogs to a 28-6 record that included three victories at the NAIA tourney.
“And defensively she’s come a long way,” noted Woolley of the senior who snared 73 steals, nearly double that of the second-most wily Bulldog ball pilferer this past season.
“Brynley is so competitive, she’ll do whatever it takes to win, and you can’t ask for more than that.”
Fitzgerald always asked for more from herself, working hard to improve and then harder still, likely leading the team—maybe the league, and possibly the NAIA—in extra hours spent practicing.
“She was already a two-time first-team All-Frontier Conference player last season and an All-American,” noted Woolley of Fitzgerald, also a multiple-time first-team pick for the Frontier Conference heading into this season.
“But still spent more time in the offseason working on her game than anybody else,” said Woolley of Fitzgerald, who shared Frontier Player of the Year honors with Carroll’s Jamie Pickens for 2022–23.
Fitzgerald also put in the hours in the classroom, where the elementary education major recorded a 4.0 grade point average and earned first-team Academic All-American honors this year from the College Sports Communicators (formerly known as CoSIDA, which awarded her a second-team All-American nod two years earlier.)
She attributes her work ethic to her dad, mom, Keeley, the product of one of southwest Montana’s leading ranch families, and to her siblings.
“Playing against my brothers and sister definitely toughened me up,” recalled Fitzgerald about pickup basketball games that included little sister Halle and brothers RJ and Jace, both of whom went on to play football at Montana State University.
“They still give me some stuff about falling down on the court so much, telling me to get up back on my feet,” laughed Fitzgerald, who threw herself into her work on the court, sacrificing her body to draw fouls or go after or loose balls.
A workout warrior with the physique of a Frontier outside linebacker, Fitzgerald could also send others flying to the floor, as she did in a late-season game against Frontier Conference rival Carroll College, giving better than she got in a full-speed collision with Carroll College center Jamie Pickens, a fellow first-team All-American with the physique of a Frontier defensive end.
More than anything, Fitzgerald put the ball in the basket, recording a trey short of 1800 points in the past four seasons to become UMW’s second all-time leading career scorer.
“She really worked on her release and shot at a high percentage,” said Woolley of the senior’s 43 percent overall success rate from the field and 36.2 conversion rate from downtown in 2022–23.
“And her shots were usually more difficult because Brynley draws so much defensive attention,” noted Woolley of his oft-double-teamed and even triple-teamed first option on offense who got quadrupled-teamed for a key possession late in a conference game last season.
She drew on the support of her community as well as family to overcome all the obstacles thrown in her way.
“Growing up in Dillon, it’s a great supportive community,” stated Fitzgerald, the all-time leading scorer and rebounder for Beaverhead County High School, where she gained multiple selections to the Montana A All-State team.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better place to grow up and play the game that I love, surrounded by the people I love.”