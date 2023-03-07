Twin Bridges second-year coach Hannah Konen works with her team during a Western A Divisional title game time-out. Konen and the Falcons earned their second straight trip to the state C tourney with a Western C title.
The Twin Bridges Falcons exploded onto the statewide scene a year ago in Class C basketball, returning to the state tournament under first-year coach Hannah Konen and with a roster filled with talented sophomores and they battled to a Saturday night consolation game. They came up short and left without a trophy, losing to North Country (Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale) in their opener and last game in Great Falls. In between they beat Melstone and Plentywood for some invaluable experience.
“When you get to state, everybody is good,” said second-year coach Konen. “There are no more easy games this season. I think a lot of it just comes down to confidence and the mental preparation, just as much as the scouting reports and situations in your half-court offense. You really have to control your brain and be mentally tough at the state tournament.”
The coach says the team is visualizing how they want to play and where they want to be come Saturday night in Billings. She says they are using their outstanding performance against Manhattan Christian for the Western C Divisional championship as inspiration to improve on an outstanding outcome.
“Nobody on our team last year had any state experience and so that can be difficult when it is your first trip to state,” Konen said. “It is such a different atmosphere and environment; I think having experience should set us up for success.”
The Falcons open Wednesday at 3 p.m. versus Southern C runner-up Ekalaka. The Bulldogs are led by freshman Nasya O’Connor, a potential double-double scorer and rebounder every time out on the court.
Should the Falcons get past Ekalaka, they will likely draw defending state C champion Roy-Winifred in the Thursday at 6:30 p.m. semifinal. Twin Bridges has two losses on the season against 22 wins and avenged one of those loses last week in the Western C Division final, pasting Manhattan Christian, 56-32. The other blemish on their record this season came against Roy-Winifred.
“You don’t want to look too far ahead but as coaches we sit down and play out the different scenarios and that is a potential match-up that we would be excited for,” said Konen. “You’ve got to stop their big girls Isabelle Heggem. She’s listed as 6-4 and she is very tall and very athletic, and they also have a very good guard in Laynee Elness who we will have to slow down.”
The Falcons feature an intense man-to-man defense and decent size and athletic ability across the court. They start Emma Konen (5-9), Ayla Janzen (5-6), Allie Dale (5-8), Kara Dale (5-10), and Kyle Pancost (6-0). All are juniors except for the senior Kara Dale. Coming first off the bench is Ellie Meek (5-5, jr.), Ruby Waller (5-11, sr.), and Callie Kaiser (5-11, sr.).
If Twin Bridges needs a must make three-pointer, the shooter will likely be Allie Dale or Emma Konen. If the need to pound the ball inside, Pancost is the likely shooter.
“We’re just really excited. Returning to state has been a goal of ours since last Mach and it has been a 12-month effort with camps, and weightlifting, and open gyms, and watching films and just a group effort of wanting to get better and wanting to return,” said the coach. “These girls have earned it. They are hard workers, they are really good kids, there is a lot of laughs on our team, a lot of fun. I’m proud of them and I think they are going to improve on their fourth-place finish from last year.”