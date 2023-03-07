Twin Bridges returns to state C

Twin Bridges second-year coach Hannah Konen works with her team during a Western A Divisional title game time-out. Konen and the Falcons earned their second straight trip to the state C tourney with a Western C title.

The Twin Bridges Falcons exploded onto the statewide scene a year ago in Class C basketball, returning to the state tournament under first-year coach Hannah Konen and with a roster filled with talented sophomores and they battled to a Saturday night consolation game. They came up short and left without a trophy, losing to North Country (Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale) in their opener and last game in Great Falls. In between they beat Melstone and Plentywood for some invaluable experience.

“When you get to state, everybody is good,” said second-year coach Konen. “There are no more easy games this season. I think a lot of it just comes down to confidence and the mental preparation, just as much as the scouting reports and situations in your half-court offense. You really have to control your brain and be mentally tough at the state tournament.”

