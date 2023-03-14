point guard Eli Nourse

Dillon’s Eli Nourse, the top point guard by far at the Class A State Tournament in Bozeman last weekend, drives past Lewistown’s Fischer Brown and right at Eagle Royce Robinson in the state championship game looking to pass to an open teammate or attack the basket for points.

The Dillon Beavers had improved throughout the season and nearly reached the top of the awards stand at the Montana Class A State Basketball Tournament this past weekend at Bozeman. Dillon opened with a decisive win over Eastern A runner-up Glendive, 57-46, upset defending State A champion Butte Central in the semifinal round, 62-53, and then lost to undefeated Lewistown in the title game, 54-47.

The impressive run through the bracket came on Hall of Fame coach Terry Thomas’ last weekend as a coach at Beaverhead County High School, a job he has held for the past 37 school years. He explained the mindset he and his staff fostered during the season to put the players in position to succeed.

Kee Christiansen of Dillon defends Butte Central star Dougie Peoples

Dillon's Kee Christiansen, one of the team's top man to man defenders, forces Butte Central star Dougie Peoples to get rid of the ball during semifinal action Friday night.  Dillon won the game, 62-53.

