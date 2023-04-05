The delay of the track and field season due to spring snow storms came to an end on Friday when Corvallis put together an impromptu meet and eight teams celebrated the first competition of the season in typical Montana track and field weather — snow, wind, rain and sunshine.
Dillon enters the season as the defending boys Class A champions with the girls returning as fourth best at last spring’s state meet. At Corvallis on Friday, the boys dominated the meet winning first place by 58 points, and the girls were third.
“It was just one of those storybook endings to a great season for both the boys and girls,” recalled BCHS head track and field coach Jeremy Andersen. “The cool thing is we’ve got a lot of those same kids back and excited to put their best foot forward for this year. That is one of the things we preach from the very beginning is that last year is one for the history books, but even though some of them were on that team, we’ve got a new team and a new group of kids. We’ve got to go about our business the same way we did last year and put the work in to be at our best when it counts which is the end of May.”
Dillon’s team in the early going shows strength across the board in a high number of the 17 official events. Depth in events like both relays where Dillon placed multiple teams in relay races shows power in both the sprints and middle distance races.
Numerous freshmen and sophomores placed high in various events, showing that Dillon is reloading for another run at state meet hardware with both the boys and girls teams.
“We looked at this as our launch point for the season,” said Andersen. “With all of the good results that we saw we know that there is a lot of room for improvement. We want to go into each practice to improve and make ourselves better and ultimately be the best that we can be. If we can do that collectively as a group then we’ll have the best team that we can have.”
Andersen described the Corvallis effort to put on a meet as “impressive.” The Frenchtown meet was canceled on Monday, and the Corvallis folks put everything together in just a few days to have the meet on Friday. Waimea, a team from Hawaii, also worked hard to get on the track. According to Andersen, the Waimea coach is an adjunct professor at MSU and with a scheduled trip to the university arranged for his team to compete in Bozeman. The snow canceled that meet, but the coach scrambled to get the team in at Corvallis.
Dillon is entering spring break this week and will attend the Frenchtown Invitational on Thursday with a partial squad. 24 teams are expected to attend the meet.
Corvallis Impromptu Invite
Boys team scores — Dillon 153, Hamilton 95, Corvallis 79, Gallatin 64, Florence-Carlton 60, Stevensville 32, Darby 20, Waimea (HA) 9.
Event champions and Dillon place winners:
100 Meters — 1. Brogan Gard. Stevi, 11.86. 2. Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 12.01. 4. David Schmidlin, Dillon, 12.22. 6. Landon Deboer, Dillon, 12.33.
200 Meters — 1. Treyton Graham, Dillon, 23.51. 2. Eli Nourse, Dillon, 24.06. 4. Gavin Garrison, Dillon, 24.83.
400 Meters — 1. Garrett Dahlke, Gallatin, 53.15. 2. Gavin Garrison, Dillon, 53.32. 3. Casey Stanton, Dillon, 1:00.93. 5. Erick Piazzola, Dillon, 1:02.56.
800 Meters — 1. Ben Steadman, Dillon, 2:08.27. 4. Kyler Engellant, Dillon, 2:18.56. 6. Ben Stanton, Dillon, 2:21.91.
1600 Meters — 1. Carson Steckelberg, Gallatin, 4:31.56. 5. Ben Steadman, Dillon, 4:56.54.
3200 Meters — 1. Kyler Harris, Flo-Car, 10:47.06.
110m Hurdles — 1. Nash Coley, Gallatin, 15.06. 6. Andrew Lewis, Dillon, 17.63.
300m Hurdles — 1. Nash Coley, Gallatin, 41.87. 6. Andrew Lewis, Dillon, 46.05.
4x100 Relay — 1. Dillon A (Eli Nourse, Treyton Graham, Landon Deboer, Kee Christiansen), 43.79. 6. Dillon B (Ian Singleton, Layne Phillips, Cooper Anderson, David Schmidlin), 47.94.
4x400 Relay — 1. Dillon A (Eli Nourse, Gavin Garrison, Ben Steadman, Treyton Graham), 3:34.75. 4. Dillon B (Kee Christiansen, Andrew Lewis, Ben Stanton, Cayden Sevalstad), 3:47.67. 6. Dillon C (Will Hansen, Jacob Harvey, Kyler Engellant, Casey Stanton), 4:00.73.
Shot Put — 1. Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 56-01.50. 6. Carter Curnow, Dillon, 38-07.00.
Discus — 1. Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 152-05. 4. Gunner Wright, Dillon, 126-10.
Javelin — 1. Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 151-09. 4. Gunner Wright, Dillon, 141-05. 6. Kyle Jones, Dillon, 138-00.
High Jump — 1. Quinn Lue, Flo-Car, 5-10.00. 4. Casper Schretlen, Dillon, 5-06.00.
Pole Vault — 1. Taylor Searle, Hamilton, 14-01.00. 2. Kyle Jones, Dillon, 8-00.00.
Long Jump –1. David Schmidlin, Dillon, 19-10.50. 5. Layne Phillips, Dillon, 18-03.50.
Triple Jump — 1. Cayden Sevalstad, Dillon, 37-11.00. 4. Hunter Wigens, Dilllon, 35-10.50.
Girls team scores — Hamilton 130, Corvallis 107.5, Dillon 104.5, Gallatin 95, Stevensville 37, Florence-Carlton 19, Waimea (HA) 9, Darby 1.
Event champions and Dillon place winners:
100 Meters — 1. Farah Wyche, Corvallis, 13.25.
200 Meters — 1. Claire Hutchison, Stevi, 26.96. 4. Kylie Konen, Dillon, 28.89.
400 Meters — 1. Ashlyn Graham, Gallatin, 1:02.60. 5. Brianna Burton, Dillon, 1:18.28.
800 Meters –1. Hailey Powell, Dillon, 2:41.42. 2. Kenleigh Graham, Dillon, 2:47.08.
1600 Meters — 1. Claire Rutherford, Gallatin, 5:21.62. 2. Hailey Powell, Dillon, 5:47.46.
3200 Meters –1. Autumn Benson, Corvallis, 13:20.77.
100m Hurdles –1. Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 16.94. 3. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 17.32. 5. Riley McCoy, Dillon, 18.16.
300m Hurdles –1. Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 45.89. 5. Fayth Clarno, Dillon, 54.98.
4x100 Relay –1. Dillon (Zoey Morast, Kylie Konen, Quincee Anderson, Sydney Petersen), 53.08. 6. Dillon C (Kira Kemph, Sam Steadman, Tatum Nagle, Shannon Martin, 55.20.
4x400 Relay –1. Hamilton, 4:20.25. 2. Dillon (Abbie Lemelin, Hailey Powell, Fayth Clarno, Riley McCoy), 4:35.33. 4.Dillon B (Biley Alberi, Brianna Burton, Tatum Nagle, Ava Graham), 4:54.17.
Shot Put –1. Tesse Kamps, Gallatin, 38-11.00.
Discus — 1. Tesse Kamps, Gallatin, 113-03.50.
Javelin — 1. Ava Dierolf, Gallatin, 117-00.
High Jump — 1. Emilee Searle, Hamilton, 5-01.00. 6. Sheridan Ferguson, Dillon, 4-04.00.
Pole Vault — 1. Chesnee Lawerence, Hamilton, 9-00.00. 3. Sam Anderson, Dillon, 8-00.00. 6. Ava Graham, Dillon, 5-06.00.
Long Jump — 1. Cadence Ferreira, Gallatin, 16-02.00. 2. Kylie Konen, Dillon, 15-09.00. 4. Amber Santos, Dillon, 15-03.00.
Triple Jump — 1. Zoey Morast, Dillon, 32-08.00. 2. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 32-03.00. 5. Quincee Anderson, Dillon, 29-03.50.