The delay of the track and field season due to spring snow storms came to an end on Friday when Corvallis put together an impromptu meet and eight teams celebrated the first competition of the season in typical Montana track and field weather — snow, wind, rain and sunshine.

Dillon enters the season as the defending boys Class A champions with the girls returning as fourth best at last spring’s state meet. At Corvallis on Friday, the boys dominated the meet winning first place by 58 points, and the girls were third.

