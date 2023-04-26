The Dillon track and field program eased up last Thursday at the Corvallis night meet and developed athletes in extra events as a strategy to put the best team forward come the post-season. Both the girls and boys placed third in the team standings.
The Dillon program has qualified an amazing 20 athletes to compete at Missoula in the Western Montana Top 10 meet. All four relays have qualified as well as numerous athletes in individual events. The Top 10 is set for this Tuesday.
On Saturday, Dillon will be just down the road at Butte Central’s Tomich Invitational.
Corvallis Twilight Meet, April 20
Boys’ team scores — Corvallis 148, Hamilton 135, Dillon 111, Columbia Falls 91, Polson 29, Charlo 11.
Boys champions and Dillon place winners:
100 Meters — 1. Malaki Simpson, Columbia Falls, 11.10. 2. Eli Nourse, Dillon, 11.54. 4. David Schmidlin, Dillon, 11.87.
200 — 1. Eli Nourse, Dillon, 23.53. 3. Ben Stanton, Dillon, 23.98. 6. Layne Phillips, Dillon, 24.36.
400 — 1. Derek Criddle, Corvallis, 51.80. 3. Gavin Garrison, Dillon, 52.22. 5. Ian Singleton, Dillon, 54.37.
800 — 1. Brayden Lanser, Hamilton, 2:02.77. 2. Ben Steadman, Dillon, 2:06.90. 5. Kyler Engellant, Dillon, 2:12.70.
1600 — 1. Evan Bennett, Hamilton, 4:36.6. 4. Emmett Tolman, Dillon, 4:58.86.
3200 — 1. Taylor Doleac, Hamilton, 10:04.52.
110m Hurdles — 1 Aiden Read, Corvallis, 15.89. 2. Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 16.44. 4. Andrew Lewis, Dillon, 17.58. 6. Cooper Anderson, Dillon, 17.74.
300m Hurdles — 1. Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 40.92. 4. Caden Hansen, Dillon, 42.83. 5. Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 43.63. 6. Andrew Lewis, Dillon, 44.41.
4x100 Relay — 1. Columbia Falls (Adler Waters, Kai Golan, Adam Schrader, Malaki Simpson), 43.96.
4x400 Relay — 1. Hamilton (Max Cianflone, Evan Bennett, Taylor Searle, Eli Taylor), 3:28.79. 2. Dillon (Eli Nourse, Ben Steadman, Gavin Garrison, Treyton Graham), 3:33.38.
Shot Put — 1. Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 56-08.50.
Discus — 1. Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 158-07. 3. Ryleigh Plovanic, Dillon, 135-07. 5. Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 125-10.
Javelin — 1. Hunter Loesch, Corvallis, 165-04. 6. Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 149-00.
High Jump — 1. Derek Criddle, Corvallis, 6-00.00. 2. Caden Hansen, Dillon, 6-00.00. 3. Casper Schretlen, Dillon, 5-10.00.
Pole Vault — 1. Taylor Searle, Hamilton, 14-00.00. 5. Ben Steadman, Dillon, 9-00.00.
Long Jump — 1. Drifter Skillicorn, Polson, 20-08.75. 3. Cayden Sevalstad, Dillon, 19-04.75.
Triple Jump — 1. Lucas Powell, Corvallis, 41-06.00. 6. Will Hansen, Dillon, 36-05.00.
Girls’ team scores — Corvallis 154.25, Hamilton 128, Dillon 126.25, Columbia Falls 86.5, Polson 17, Butte Central 8, Charlo 5.
100 Meters — 1. Farah Wyche, Corvallis, 13.10. 4. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 13.59. 5. Fayth Clarno, Dillon, 13.65.
200 — 1. Ally Sempf, Columbia Falls, 26.82. 2. Kylie Konen, Dillon, 27.88. 5. Shannon Martin, Dillon, 29.30.
400 — 1. Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 59.39.
800 — 1. Violet Jessop, Corvallis, 2:30.10. 5. Kenleigh Graham, Dillon, 2:38.78.
1600 — 1. Amara Auch, Corvallis, 5:26.69. 2. Hailey Powell, Dillon, 5:27.84. 4. Faye Holland, Dillon, 5:56.37.
3200 — 1. Laurie Davidson, Corvallis, 11:57.27.
100m Hurdles — 1. Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 15.98. 3. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 17.21. 4. Fayth Clarno, Dillon, 17.46. 5. Riley McCoy, Dillon, 17.86.
300m Hurdles — 1. Rylee Herbstritt, Corvallis, 48.49. 2. Riley McCoy, Dillon, 52.06. 4. Fayth Clarno, Dillon, 53.78.
4x100 Relay — 1. Corvallis (Jillian Huls, Olivia Lewis, Rylee Herbstritt, Farah Wyche), 51.53. 3. Dillon (Fayth Clarno, Kylie Konen, Tatum Nagle, Sydney Petersen), 51.93.
4x400 Relay — 1. Hamilton (Madi Nelson, Lily Apedaile, Ayslin Jessop, Jenna Ellis), 4:14.60. 2. (Tatum Nagle, Hailey Powell, Kenleigh Graham, Shannon Martin), 4:20.49.
Shot Put — 1. Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 34-08.00. 4. Kylie Konen, Dillon, 32-05.00.
Discus — 1. Alanna Auch, Corvallis, 117-08. 6. Kylie Konen, Dillon, 101-07.
Javelin — 1. Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 124-02.
High Jump — 1. Amber Santos, Dillon, 5-00.00. 4. Sheridan Ferguson, Dillon, 4-02.00 .
Pole Vault — 1. Chesnee Lawerence, Hamilton, 10-06.00. 3. Sam Anderson, Dillon, 9-06.00.
Long Jump — 1. Kylie Konen, Dillon, 15-11.00. 4. Zoey Morast, Dillon, 15-01.75.
Triple Jump — 1. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 33-07.00. 3. Zoey Morast, Dillon, 32-04.25. 4. Quincee Anderson, Dillon, 31-11.50.