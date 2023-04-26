The Dillon track and field program eased up last Thursday at the Corvallis night meet and developed athletes in extra events as a strategy to put the best team forward come the post-season. Both the girls and boys placed third in the team standings.

The Dillon program has qualified an amazing 20 athletes to compete at Missoula in the Western Montana Top 10 meet. All four relays have qualified as well as numerous athletes in individual events. The Top 10 is set for this Tuesday.

