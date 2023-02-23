Connor Curnow

Connor Curnow wrecked Browning with rebounding, defense and scoring in the paint.

The Dillon Beavers walloped the Browning Indians 46-32 in the opening round of the Western A Divisional Boys’ Basketball Tournament at Ronan on Thursday night. Dillon’s defense and adherence to the game plan proved the difference in the game.

Browning entered as the #2-seed out of the Northwest after losing a tie-breaker to Columbia Falls for the top seed and faced the Beavers, the third seed out of the Southwestern A in what was expected to be the best game of the first round.

