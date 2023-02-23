The Dillon Beavers walloped the Browning Indians 46-32 in the opening round of the Western A Divisional Boys’ Basketball Tournament at Ronan on Thursday night. Dillon’s defense and adherence to the game plan proved the difference in the game.
Browning entered as the #2-seed out of the Northwest after losing a tie-breaker to Columbia Falls for the top seed and faced the Beavers, the third seed out of the Southwestern A in what was expected to be the best game of the first round.
The Beavers (14-5) opened with a 6-0 run to take the early lead, but Browning (14-5) rallied to go up 7-6 during the first quarter. Dillon held a narrow 18-16 lead at the half but then blew the game open with a 16-5 advantage in the third quarter.
“We were able to make them shoot guarded shots, put the pressure on and get a number of steals, and we did it throughout the course of the game,” said Dillon’s Hall of Fame coach Terry Thomas. “We bounced around a little bit from a 1-2-2 zone to a 1-3-1 zone and occasionally played man. Each time they did such a great job of flying around, making plays, rebounding the ball hard and running the court well.”
Offensively, Dillon’s shots weren’t falling but the attempts were open looks at the basket.
“We got a lot of the shots that we wanted, we just didn’t knock down very much from the outside,” said Thomas. “They didn’t let it deter them from playing great defense and rebounding the ball well.”
The Beavers were on task, but hadn’t played a game in 12 days.
“Again, we really feel like we can shoot better from the outside than what we did tonight,” Thomas explained. “But when you talk about getting the types of shots that you want, both inside and outside, and that’s what we did tonight. In the first half we were a little over-excited if that is possible to where we just needed to calm down a little bit, relax and make some plays.”
Dillon faces defending Class A state champion Butte Central (18-1) at 8 p.m. Friday night in the semifinal round.
“Both games that we played Butte Central we played good defense and held them to the mid 40s in the first game and the mid 50s in the second game,” said Thomas. “We’ve just got to be able to knock down some shots if we’re going to beat them. Any time you play the best in the state you’re going to have to do that.
“We feel tomorrow is a new day and we can do that. We’ll see if we can limit Dougie Peoples and knock down some shots.”
Western A Divisional Boys’ Basketball Tournament
First Round, Thursday, Feb. 23 – Hamilton 54, Polson 44. Frenchtown 69, Columbia Falls 50. Dillon 46, Browning 32. Butte Central 63, Whitefish 41.
Second Round, Friday, Feb. 24 – Polson vs Columbia Falls, noon. Browning vs Whitefish, 1:30 p.m. Hamilton vs Frenchtown, 6:30 p.m. Dillon vs Butte Central, 8 p.m.