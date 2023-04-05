Any stubborn doubts over Keith Curtis’ ranking as the greatest-ever snowmobile hillclimb competitor got left in the powder last week in Wyoming.
A Dillon native and resident, Curtis gained the 2023 King of Kings crown by finishing first in Sunday’s finals in Stock King, Improved Stock King and Modified Stock King at the World Championship Snowmobile Hill Climb in Jackson, WY.
“It never gets old,” said Curtis told the Dillon Tribune of winning his fourth consecutive King of Kings title at the world championships.
The triple-quadruple also marked Curtis’s eighth overall King of Kings title at the world championships—more than anyone else has managed to accumulate.
“Keith Curtis is definitely the most dominant hillclimb racer in history,” insisted fellow area competitor Toby Shepherd, who said the field of competitors and conditions this year rated as the best and deepest he’d ever seen at the world championships.
“It’s the most snow I have seen there since I’ve been going there,” noted Shepherd of the world championships, where competitors in 2022 got forced to persevere last year through snow conditions so spare they turned to mud conditions and dirt conditions and even rock conditions in many spots.
“The course is as tough as it’s ever been since I’ve been there,” agreed Sam Peterson, a veteran hillclimb competitor who, like Shepherd hails from the Big Hole Valley.
“The abundance of snow made for some really deep trenches and really big vertical walls. It was gnarly, it was fun,” said Peterson, who notched seconds in 700 Stock, 700 Improved, and fourths in 900 stock and 1000 stock at the world championships.
Shepherd also fared well this year at the world championships, finishing second in Open Modified, third in 600 Modified, fourth in 1000 Improved and sixth in 700 Modified.
Still, the fondest memory he may retain from the 2023 world championships may be racing there on one of his father’s old snowmobiles.
“They had a vintage class. It’s been 22 years since my dad passed away,” said Shepherd of his father, David, a four-time world champion and modified sled pioneer who wore bib no. 22.
“So, I figured it was time to dig out his old 1998 modified. And it qualified. That shows how far ahead he was at the time,” said Shepherd of a sled he had not ridden since 2014 while doing a tribute run for his father, who died in an avalanche near Jackson, MT, in 2001.
“It was amazing how well it handled the hill,” added Shepherd, whose father specialized in modifying snowmobiles for competition.
Beaverhead County bolstered its standing as one of the world centers for competitive snowmobilers with good showings at the world championships for two younger racers: Caden Morrisroe (tenth place in qualifiers 600 Stock for Juniors 14–18) and Tiffany McWilliams (who nabbed sixths in qualifiers for Women’s Stock, Women’s Improved, Women Modified).
Morrisroe and McWilliams have both worked with Shepherd, Peterson and Curtis to improve in the sport that Curtis continues to revolutionize with his unprecedented success and unprecedented training efforts to gain those successes.
“A lot of racers in past, whether it be Rick Ward or David Shepherd, would do everything in their power to compete. Keith took his program to a whole new level with fitness and healthy eating,” said Shepherd, who operates Shepherd’s Garage.
“With so many talented, young and upcoming racers, I have to find new ways to stay out in front,” conceded Curtis, who said he began around 15 years ago to focus more on the aspects of improving his game beyond just spending as much time as possible riding.
“Holding onto a 200-pound-plus snowmobile can be pretty taxing, especially when you are riding one pretty aggressively,” said Curtis, who regularly leans and shifts his weight so dramatically during a race he spends a lot of time supporting and balancing his whole body on one leg to gain a slight advantage during portions of a run.
“In 2008, I said what can I do to improve my game? A lot of it was cross-training and staying active all year,” recalled Curtis, who also began focusing more on his nutrition in relation to his performance.
“The nutrition stuff just kind of came naturally. I started paying attention to it more and more in 2008 and ’09. I’m still working on it,” added Curtis, who said he gets a lot of help with nutrition from his wife, Katie.
“She and I are really adamant about it,” stated Curtis, who was accompanied him to the world championships by Katie and the couple’s two preschool children Knoxyn and River.
Curtis began doubling on snowmobiles in his preschool years with his mom and dad, who keep Keith’s ever-expanding collection of trophies and awards on their property.
“Then I started to ride on my own at around the age of five or six,” remembered Curtis, a graduate of the University of Montana Western in Dillon.
“I started racing around 11 through 19. I never had full intentions on making racing a career. I was just having fun with it. And I was always ultra-competitive,” recounted Curtis.
“Then some pros came to RMSHA race in the area, and I actually beat a couple of them. That made me think I might have a chance doing it for a living,” said Curtis, who began competing full time on the RMSHA (Rocky Mountain States Hillclimb Association) circuit in 2008.
Curtis plans to continue competing through the end of the 2023 RMSHA season, which could, if conditions prove just right---or too wrong at a site set to host a RMSHA event this spring—include an event at nearby Lost Trail Ski Resort in Sula, MT, located at the bottom of the Bitterroot Valley.
And the he fully intends to return to Wyoming for the world championships in 2024 to try to add to his collection of King of King crowns.
“I’m at eight now, I’m just so stoked to have had the chance to win eight King of Kings at the world championships,” said Curtis.
“But it would be cool to get ten King of Kings. There is always more to be had, and I want to stay on top as long as I can.”