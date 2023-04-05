Keith Curtis at 2023 world championships

King Keith VIII — Keith Curtis uses the mountain as his throne at the 2023 world championships in Wyoming.

 Nels Eide photo

Any stubborn doubts over Keith Curtis’ ranking as the greatest-ever snowmobile hillclimb competitor got left in the powder last week in Wyoming.

A Dillon native and resident, Curtis gained the 2023 King of Kings crown by finishing first in Sunday’s finals in Stock King, Improved Stock King and Modified Stock King at the World Championship Snowmobile Hill Climb in Jackson, WY.

