Dillon’s Kate Feenstra knocked down 23 of 25 free throw attempts at the Elks “Hoop Shoot” Northwest Central Regional Championship to win the girls 8-9 title and advance to the National Free Throw Contest at Chicago, Ill., April 20-23. The national champion earns entry into a unique and exclusive club when the have their name engraved an a plaque at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.
The regional competition at Rapid City, S.D., occurred just one week before Kate turned 9 and featured state champions from Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota. The daughter of Hillary and Jeff Feenstra, Kate said the secret to her success was a lot of practice.
“I focus on the rim and then shoot it right over it,” said Kate on Sunday, a week after earning her title. She says that she bounces the ball twice before shooting and that her dad Jeff, a former Montana Western star player, is her coach.
Kate’s journey has taken her from venues in Dillon to the state competition in Livingston, and recently to regional at Rapid City. Next up on the itinerary is the family adventure to Chicago.
“I’ve got to keep practicin’,” said Kate of her preparation over the next month. She says a good practice entails shooting between 100 and 200 free throws. “I just try to make as many in a row as I can.”
Jeff, the dad and coach, says that a trip to Rapid City last year inspired all three of his children to focus on returning to South Dakota.
“We went to South Dakota last year with her older sister Quinn when she was 9 and Quinn ended up getting third,” recalled Jeff. “We all did that as a family and my other kids watched that and thought it was really cool and were ready to go for it this year. Coming up to it they were practicing and getting ready.”
Noah, 12, dropped out with a second place finish at district and Quinn, the defending 8-9 state champion, just missed repeating as champion in the 10-11 division. She and the eventual champion tied after 25 shots and decided the title in a 5-shot shoot-out.
Jeff explained that Quinn’s success was even more impressive in that when you are in the 8-9 division you shoot from a line four feet in front of the regulation free throw line. The move to the 10-11 division also moved Quinn over a yard further from the basket.
Kate of course is on a roll with titles at every stop along the way. She says her goal from district was to qualify for the national shoot in Chicago.
“We kind of shoot around and let them get a ball in their hand and let them have fun and not take it too serious,” said Jeff of the family fun time they call basketball practice. “But then when we start practicing for the Hoop Shoot we shoot 100 to 200 free throws in a little practice session and we usually only go for an hour, an hour and a half, and I usually tell them, ‘don’t worry about it.’”
Jeff says the Hoop Shoot format is that each contestant in the age group shoots 10 free throws and then they sit down and the shooting rotates to other divisions. It comes around a second time and the contestants shoot 15 free throws. The total made shots out of 25 is the score.
“I just tell them to make as many as they can and when you miss one, don’t worry about it, just make the next one and try not to miss two in a row,” said the dad and coach.
The Montana contingent to South Dakota earned three gold medals, two silver and a bronze. There are six divisions, three for boys and three for girls, in the Hoop Shoot competition.
Kate represented Elks Lodge #1554 of Dillon and is a student at Parkview Elementary School. According to a press release, the Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest has seen more than 133 million participants since its inception 48 years ago and this year had over 100,000 boys and girls compete in the program.