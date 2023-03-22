Kate Feenstra

Dillon’s Kate Feenstra lets a free throw fly at the Regional competition in South Dakota. Feenstra hit 23 of 24 free throws to advance to the National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Competition at Chicago, Ill., April 20-23.

Dillon’s Kate Feenstra knocked down 23 of 25 free throw attempts at the Elks “Hoop Shoot” Northwest Central Regional Championship to win the girls 8-9 title and advance to the National Free Throw Contest at Chicago, Ill., April 20-23. The national champion earns entry into a unique and exclusive club when the have their name engraved an a plaque at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The regional competition at Rapid City, S.D., occurred just one week before Kate turned 9 and featured state champions from Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota. The daughter of Hillary and Jeff Feenstra, Kate said the secret to her success was a lot of practice.

