The Dillon boys and girls dominated the East Helena Invite. A small meet without other major powers, it was all Dillon as the boys and girls easily cruised to the titles.

“We had some specific goals as far as things we wanted to look at as far as our team is concerned and trying to clarify our identity as a team and what some of our strengths could be and we were able to accomplish that this weekend with some great performances by the kids,” said coach Jeremy Andersen.

Imminent take off

Dillon’s Sam Anderson is at the moment of elevation during the girls’ pole vault at the recent John Tomich Memorial Track and Field Meet at Butte clearing 6-feet for sixth place. At East Helena on Saturday, Anderson improved to a height of 8’6” and won first place.

J.P. Plutt can be reached by e-mail at publisher@dillontribune.com or call 406-582-2664.

Tags