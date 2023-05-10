The Dillon boys and girls dominated the East Helena Invite. A small meet without other major powers, it was all Dillon as the boys and girls easily cruised to the titles.
“We had some specific goals as far as things we wanted to look at as far as our team is concerned and trying to clarify our identity as a team and what some of our strengths could be and we were able to accomplish that this weekend with some great performances by the kids,” said coach Jeremy Andersen.
Team members getting in shape after a spring delayed by late snowstorms is the biggest factor in the squad’s rapid development the past few weeks.
“We’re a couple weeks behind as far as conditioning so we’re just finally starting to see some of these times drop significantly,” Andersen explained.
“That has everything to do with these kids and how hard they have been working. We’ve had two really, really solid weeks of practice. I am really excited about how much positive energy we have going into the post-season. I really like how diversified our teams are on both the boy's side and the girl's side.”
Emerging as a likely state meet difference maker is senior Treyton Graham who a year ago ran a memorable 400 meters at the state meet only to get edged at the finish line by BCHS all-time great trackster Treyton Andersen. Andersen has graduated and Graham has run the fastest 400 in the state so far this season. At East Helena, Graham ran the 300 hurdles for the first time with a gold winning time that ranks him second in the state, and he ran the 200 meters to gold with a time that ranks top three in the state. He won the 100 meters and anchored the 4X400 relay to gold.
Kylie Konen, a sophomore, continues to impress in multiple events, taking silver in the 100 in a sub-13 second time, winning gold with the short relay, and winning the long jump and placing the the shot put.
Amber Santos, a sophomore, won the triple jump and took second in the pole vault. Dillon has a host of stellar pole vaulters with Sam Anderson winning the event, Riley McCoy tying Santos for second, and Sam Steadman and Ava Gardner tying for fifth.
Hailey Powell, a junior distance runner, is becoming an ace in her events. She has top marks in the mile and two-mile, and at East Helena she won the 800, placed second to teammate Faye Holland in the 1,600, and ran a leg on the 4X400 gold medal relay team.
Gavin Garrison, a senior, won the 400 in a state qualifying time.
Dillon goes to Polson Saturday to conclude the regular season and then it is the Western A Divisional at Corvallis and State A at Laurel.
East Helena Invite
Girls’ team scores: Dillon 231.5, East Helena 90, Livingston 84, Stevensville 73, Fairfield 54, Harrison 26, Butte Central Catholic 24, Simms 16., Cascade 9.
Event champions and Dillon place winners:
100 Meters – 1. Claire Hutchison, Stevensville, 12.57. 2. Kylie Konen, Dillon, 12.99. 4. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 13.54.
200 – 1. Claire Hutchison, Stevensville, 25.66.
400 – 1. Michaela Cary, E. Helena, 1:05.03 3. Shannon Martin, Dillon, 1:05.96, 5. Abbie Lemelin, Dillon, 1:09.46.
800– 1. Hailey Powell, Dillon, 2:27.93. 2. Faye Holland, Dillon, 2:36.24. 3. Kenleigh Graham, Dillon, 2:36.82. 5. Abbie Lemelin, Dillon,2:41.89.
1600 – 1. Faye Holland, Dillon, 6:02.15. 2. Hailey Powell, Dillon, 6:18.42.
3200 – 1. Sophie Sestrich, Livingston, 13:55.07.
100m Hurdles – 1. Guerna Becker, Fairfield, 17.86. 2. Ava Graham, Dillon, 18.21. 4. Riley McCoy, Dillon, 18.49.
300m Hurdles – 1. Guerna Becker, Fairfield, 52.50a. 3. Riley McCoy, Dillon, 53.30. 4. Ava Graham, Dillon, 53.59. 6. Briley Alberi, Dillon, 58.70.
4x100 Relay – 1.Dillon (Fayth Clarno, Kylie Konen, Amber Santos, Sydney Petersen) 52.63.
4x400 Relay – 1. Dillon (Tatum Nagle, Kenleigh Graham, Hailey Powell, Shannon Martin) 4:26.13. 3. Dillon (McKenzie Doffinger, Faye Holland, Abbie Lemelin, Briana Burto) 4:47.59.
Shot Put –1. Lauren Cima, Harrison, 34’ 3.5. 4. Kylie Konen, Dillon, 32’ 2. 5. Isabella Regan, Dillon, 29’ 4.5.
Discus – 1. Lauren Cima, Harrison, 109’ 6. 2. Isabella Regan, Dillon, 84’ 2.5.
Javelin – 1. Ella Moodry, Butte Central, 119’ 2.
High Jump – 1. Claire Hutchison, Stevensville, 5’ 4. 3. Amber Santos, Dillon, 4’ 8.
Pole Vault – 1. Sam Anderson, Dillon, 8’ 6. 2T. Riley McCoy, Dillon, 8’ 0. 2t. Amber Santos, Dillon, 8’ 0. 5T. Sam Steadman, Dillon, 7’ 6. 5T. Ava Graham, Dillon, 7’ 6.
Long Jump – 1. Kylie Konen, Dillon, 15’ 8. 2. Amber Santos, Dillon, 14’ 7.5. 3. Zoey Morast, Dillon, 13’ 10.
Triple Jump – 1. Zoey Morast, Dillon, 34’ 0.5. 2. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 32’ 5. 4. Quincee Anderson, Dillon, 31’ 6.5.
Boys’ team scores: Dillon 189, Livingston 152, Butte Central 68, Stevensville 66, East Helena 47, Fairfield 37, Simms 26, Harrison 22, Willow Creek 17, Cascade 16.
Event champion and Dillon results:
100 Meters – 1. Brogan Gard, Stevensville, 11.22. 2. Treyton Graham, Dillon, 11.44. 4. Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 11.74. 5. David Schmidlin, Dillon, 11.82. 8. Eli Nourse, Dillon, 11.91. 10. Landon Deboer, Dillon, 12.00.
200 – 1. Treyton Graham, Dillon, 22.33. 2. Eli Nourse, Dillon, 23.16. 4. Layne Phillips, Dillon, 23.95.
400 – 1. Gavin Garrison, Dillon, 51.67. 4. Ben Steadman, Dillon, 55.68. 5. Ben Stanton, Dillon, 55.98. 6. Ian Singleton, Dillon,56.06.
800 – 1. Andrew Durgan, LIvingston, 2:07.89. 3. Emmett Tolman, Dillon, 2:14.34.
1600 – 1. Finn Schretenthaler, Livingston, 4:49.90. 4. Emmett Tolman, Dillon, 5:19.31.
3200 – 1. Charlie Serafin, Livingston, 11:23.31. 5. Jacob Harvey, Dillon,12:54.76.
110m Hurdles – 1. Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 16.40. 4. Andrew Lewis, Dillon, 17.71. 5. Cooper Anderson, Dillon, 17.75.
300m Hurdles – 1. Treyton Graham, Dillon, 40.74. 2. Andrew Lewis, Dillon, 44.27.
4x100 Relay – 1.Stevensville, 45.47. 3. Dillon (Layne Phillips, Ian Singleton, David Schmidlin, Cooper Anderson), 48.08.
4x400 Relay – 1. Dillon (Eli Nourse, Gavin Garrison, Ben Stanton, Treyton Graham) 3:37.52.
Shot Put – 1. Hunter Gum, Stevensville, 47’ 5.
Discus – 1. Ryleigh Plovanic, Dillon, 136’ 0.
Javelin – 1. Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 149’ 3.
High Jump – 1. Sam Henderson, Butte Central, 5’ 10. 3. Casper Schretlen, Dillon, 5’ 8.
Pole Vault – 1. Asa Duncan, Livingston, 11’ 0. 2. Ben Steadman, Dillon, 11’ 0.
Long Jump – 1. David Schmidlin, Dillon, 19’ 9.5
Triple Jump – 1. Sam Henderson, Butte Central, 42’ 1.