The Dillon boys and girls track and field teams dominated the Gallatin Valley Invitational on Saturday at Belgrade. The competition included a version of AA Belgrade, Class A Livingston and a host of Class B and C schools, including Twin Bridges Sheridan and Lima.
The Twin Bridges girls, led by a core group of hoop players that advanced to the Class C girls state title game, finished second to Dillon, though by a wide margin –102.5 for Dillon and 59 for Twin.
Dillon outdistanced runner-up Manhattan by 41 points in scoring 114 to win the title.
Dillon’s points came from across the spectrum of 17 events. The top athlete for Dillon in the meet was junior Kee Christiansen, a multi-event star. Christiansen won the javelin and placed third in the discus in the throws, placed second and fifth in the two hurdle races, and ran a leg on Dillon’s dominant short relay team.
Senior Treyton Graham won the 400 and finished second in the 100 as well as running legs on both winning relay teams.
Senior Caden Hansen won the high jump in his first meet of the season. He also ran a leg on Dillon’s long relay B team.
The Dillon girls won with team depth, placing in 12 of 17 events.
The Dillon champions on the girls' side were Hailey Powell in the 3,200, Kylie Konen in the discus, and Sydney Petersen in the long jump.
Dillon next competes at Butte on Tuesday and at Corvallis Thursday.
Gallatin Valley Invitational at Belgrade, April 15
Boys’ team scores – Dillon 114, Manhattan Christian 73, Boulder 72, Townsend 61, Loyola-Sacred Heart 57, Belgrade 46, Livingston 41, Manhattan 23, Ennis 14, Harrison 11, Anaconda 6, Harlowton/Ryegate/Judith Gap 5, Shields Valley 2, Gardiner 2.
Event winners and area place winners:
100 – 1. Dawson Sweat, Townsend, 11.40 2. Treyton Graham, Dillon, 11.43. 3. Eli Nourse, Dillon, 11.44 5. Landon Deboer, Dillon, 11.77.
200 – 1. Luca Dombrowski, Loyola-Sacred Heart, 23.01. 5. Landon Deboer, Dillon, 24.02.
400 – 1. Treyton Graham, Dillon, 50.14. 3. Gavin Garrison, Dillon, 53.36.
800 – 1. Shaphan Hubner, Manhattan Christian, 2:01.49. 4. Gavin Garrison, Dillon, 2:05.79.
1600 – 1. Wilson Schmidt, Belgrade, 4:34.95a.
3200 – 1. Luke Mest, Boulder, 10:09.93.
110m Hurdles – 1. Dylan Root, Boulder, 15.34. 2. Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 15.78a.
300m Hurdles – 1. Dylan Root, Boulder, 40.76. 5. Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 42.81.
4x100 Relay – 1. Dillon (Kee Christiansen, Eli Nourse, Treyton Graham, Landon Deboer), 43.55. 6. Dillon (Ian Singleton, David Schmidlin Layne Phillips, Caden Hansen), 46.26.
4x400 Relay – 1. Dillon (Eli Nourse, Ben Steadman, Gavin Garrison, Treyton Graham), 3:30.30.. 6. Dillon (Jacob Harvey, Cayden Sevalstad, Ian Singleton, Ben Stanton), 3:42.71.
Shot Put – 1. Beau Meyer, Loyola-Sacred Heart, 44-11.50.
Discus – 1. Beau Meyer, Loyola-Sacred Heart, 134-05. 3. Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 127-11S. 5. Gunner Wright, Dillon, 121-07.
Javelin– 1. Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 159-07. 5. Kyle Jones, Dillon, 142-09.
High Jump – 1. Caden Hansen, Dillon, 5-10.00.
Pole Vault – 1. Nathan Adams, Manhattan Christian, 12-06.00. 6. Ben Steadman, Dillon, 9-06.00.
Long Jump – 1. Dawson Sweat, Townsend, 20-02.00. 5. David Schmidlin, Dillon, 19-03.00.
Triple Jump – 1. Noah Wilson, Ennis, 43-08.50. 3. Cayden Sevalstad, Dillon, 39-09.50.
Girls’ team scores - Dillon 102.5, Twin Bridges 59, Manhattan Christian 58, Townsend 54, Manhattan 43, Belgrade 42, Loyola-Sacred Heart 32, Boulder 32, White Sulphur Springs 20, Harrison 18, Harlowton/Ryegate/Judith Gap 17, Shields Valley 12, Anaconda 10, Three Forks 8, Whitehall 6, Choteau 5.5, Gardiner 5, Lima 1, Park 1, Ennis 1.
Event winners and area place winners:
100 – 1. Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 12.73.
200 – 1. Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 26.39.
400 – 1. Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 1:00.47. 2. Allie Dale, Twin Bridges, 1:03.99.
800 – 1. Samantha Fenley, (Harlo/Rye/Judith), 2:31.16. 2. Hailey Powell, Dillon, 2:31.71.
1600 – 1. Ella Miller, Manhattan, 6:06.12. 2. Faye Holland, Dillon, 6:07.14.
3200 – 1. Hailey Powell, Dillon, 12:25.16.
100m Hurdles– 1. Isabelle Berry, Loyola-Sacred Heart, 16.14. 2. Emma Konen, Twin Bridges, 16.23. 4. Ayla Janzen, Twin Bridges, 17.02. 5. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 17.12. 6. Riley McCoy, Dillon, 17.64.
300m Hurdles – 1. Emma Konen, Twin Bridges, 47.39. 4. Ayla Janzen, Twin Bridges, 48.42. 6. Ava Graham, Dillon, 52.47.
4x100 Relay – 1. Manhattan Christian (Sam Veltkamp, Jadyn VanDyken, Hadley Bradford, Alexis DeVries), 52.12. 5.Twin Bridges (Emma Konen, Allie Dale, Ayla Janzen, Kinsey Johnson), 53.37. 6. Dillon (Quincee Anderson, Amber Santos, Kylie Konen, Sydney Petersen), 53.87.
4x400 Relay – 1.Twin Bridges (Allie Dale, Ayla Janzen, Emma Konen, Callie Kaiser), 4:22.02. 4. Dillon (Quincee Anderson, Shannon Martin, Hailey Powell, Abbie Lemelin), 4:32.35.
Shot Put – 1. Natalie Fisher, WSS, 35-09.50. 6. Kyrah Haws, Lima, 29-06.00.
Discus– 1. Kylie Konen, Dillon, 103-07S.
Javelin– 1. Natalie Fisher, WSS, 96-09.
High Jump – 1. Kenzie DeFord, Shields Valley, 5-00.00. 2. Emma Konen, Twin Bridges, 4-10.00. 3. Callie Kaiser, Twin Bridges, 4-10.00. 5T. Amber Santos, Dillon, 4-10.00.
Pole Vault – 1. Tori Venema, Manhattan Christian, 9-06.00. 2. Sam Anderson, Dillon, 8-06.00. 4. Amber Santos, Dillon, 8-00.00. 5. Riley McCoy, Dillon, 7-06.00.
Long Jump – 1. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 16-10.25. 2. Kylie Konen, Dillon, 16-07.00. 3. Zoey Morast, Dillon, 15-05.00.
Triple Jump – 1. Kaitlyn Noyes, Townsend, 34-01.00. 2. Amber Santos, Dillon, 33-08.50. 3. Zoey Morast, Dillon, 33-02.00. 4. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 32-05.50.