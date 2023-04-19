Zoey Morast

Dillon senior Zoey Morast soars to 15-5 in the long jump to place third behind teammates Sydney Petersen and Kylie Konen.

 Dan Chestnut/Boulder News photo

The Dillon boys and girls track and field teams dominated the Gallatin Valley Invitational on Saturday at Belgrade. The competition included a version of AA Belgrade, Class A Livingston and a host of Class B and C schools, including Twin Bridges Sheridan and Lima.

The Twin Bridges girls, led by a core group of hoop players that advanced to the Class C girls state title game, finished second to Dillon, though by a wide margin –102.5 for Dillon and 59 for Twin.

J.P. Plutt can be reached by e-mail at publisher@dillontribune.com or call 406-582-2664.

Tags