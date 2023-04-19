Cubs open home slate with moral, meteorological victory

BCHS catcher Taylor Handlos gets a force out at home plate during BCHS baseball's first-ever home game last week.

 M.P Regan photo

The Dillon Beavers pulled off an upset victory in their first home game ever last week.

They got to play the game on their home field.

M.P. Regan can be reached by email at mregan@dillontribune.com.