Cubs open home slate with moral, meteorological victory

The Dillon Beavers pulled off an upset victory in their first home game ever last week.
They got to play the game on their home field.
Which considering how that field at Ray Lynch Park has been besieged by snow, rain, ice storms and more snow this spring qualifies as a major upset.
Or maybe even a minor miracle.
“I know I will never again take for granted being able to just get out on your field to practice,” said Beavers Head Coach Zach McRae, who's been forced to hold many practices for the team’s first season indoors this spring due to the lingering effects of bad weather on playing conditions more typical of a late-season football game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay than early season baseball in Dillon.
“A bunch of folks came out Saturday to pump water off this field to really just make this possible. Shepherd’s Garage was so generous letting us use their equipment. We’re very thankful for all that,” said McRae of what made last Tuesday’s home opener possible.
“We are certainly thankful to be out here just playing baseball today,” smiled McRae, after his Beavs surged to an early lead before visiting Florence rallied to gain an 11-2 win.
“I told the players I was proud of how they played for five innings,” said McRae, whose Beavs led, 2-0, into the fifth inning, behind an RBI double by Sawyer Tackett that opened the scoring and another strong starting pitching performance by Tyler Lagunas.
“What I like most about what Tyler is doing is he’s always around the strike zone. He’s not trying to overpower guys. He’s just staying ahead in the count,” noted McRae of the veteran hurler, who walked just two in six innings of work on the mound.
“Fielders like to play behind guys who work fast and throw strikes,” said McRae, whose team’s glove work has been excellent this season when Lagunas has been on the mound.
The mound itself proved to be in remarkably good shape considering the pounding it’s taken this spring from the elements.
“Our guys work hard to maintain this field,” said McRae, of the Beavs home field—Dillon Cubs Field at Ray Lynch Park, where snow-capped peaks surround the baseball diamond in the distance.
“This is a special place to play.”
The BCHS Beavs are next scheduled to play a home baseball game on Thursday, April 20, when they welcome Hamilton to Ray Lynch Park for a 3 p.m. varsity contest followed by a 5 p.m. JV game.