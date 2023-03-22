Class C hoop honors Mar 22, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save District 12C Boys All-Conference and All-StateCade Cathey, Jjunior, Sheridan, 1st Team All-Conference, All-State.Reid Johnson, senior, Twin Bridges, 2nd Team All-Conference.Trey Schrank, sophomore, Sheridan, 2nd Team All-Conference.2023 District 12C Girls All-Conference and All-State SelectionsEmma Konen, junior, Twin Bridges,1st Team All-Conference, All-State.Allie Dale, junior, Twin Bridges, 1st Team All-Conference, All-State.Ayla Janzen, junior, Twin Bridges, 1st Team All-Conference, All-State.Kyle Pancost, junior, Twin Bridges, 2nd Team All-Conference.Taryn Martinell, senior, Lima,2nd Team All-Conference. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Legislation Sports Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Submit a Score Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff. Submit