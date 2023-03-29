Class A hoop honors Class A hoop honors Mar 29, 2023 Mar 29, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2022-2023 Southwestern A Boys Basketball honorsAll-State/1st team All-ConferenceDougie Peoples, sr, Butte Central (MVP)Connor Michaud, sr, FrenchtownAsher Magness, sr, HamiltonEli Nourse, sr, DillonKyle Holter, sr, Butte CentralEli Taylor, sr, Hamilton2nd team All-ConferenceEli Quinn, jr, FrenchtownColter Charlesworth, sr, East HelenaEric Loos, sr, Butte CentralCarter Curnow, soph., DillonHonorable Mention All-ConferenceKellen Klimpel, sr, FrenchtownKaeden Sager, sr, East HelenaAaron Powell, sr, CorvallisMax Davis, jr, DillonOwen McPartland, soph, Butte CentralCanaan Magness, fr, HamiltonKyler Engellant, soph, DillonCoach of the Year: Brodie Kelly, Butte Central2022-2023 Southwestern A Girls Basketball honorsAll-State/1st team All-ConferenceLayne Kearns, sr, Hamilton (MVP)Mason Quinn, fr, FrenchtownHalle Fitzgerald, jr, Dillon1st team All-ConferenceBrooke Badovinac, sr, Butte CentralTaryn Searle, sr, Hamilton2nd team All-ConferenceMadison Kaufman, jr, FrenchtownSydney Peterson, jr, DillonSadie Smith, jr, FrenchtownDymon Root, jr, East HelenaClaire Hutchinson, sr, StevensvilleHonorable MentionKylie Konen, soph, DillonKenleigh Graham, soph, DillonTaylor McCarthy, jr, HamiltonShiloh Lampi, jr, StevensvilleCambree Praast, jr, StevensvilleLayla Stennerson, jr, DillonEmilee Searle, fr, HamiltonCoach of the Year: Tim Yeager-Frenchtown Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Mathematics Basketball Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Submit a Score Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff. Submit