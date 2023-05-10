The Beaverhead County High School softball team recorded a dominating win last week, before getting bucked by the Hamilton Broncs over the weekend.
The Lady Beavs batted around in each of the first two innings on the way to a 13-2 triumph last Tuesday over East Helena on the field in back of Dillon Middle School.
Kinzy Creighton started the BCHS runs deluge by lacing an RBI double to left-centerfield, and then Emily Brevig did the same to put the Beavs up 2-0.
The local girls used patient plate demeanor, opportunistic baserunning and some timely hits to establish an 11-2 advantage after two innings on their way to the lopsided win.
Tymber Barnes excelled at the plate again for Dillon, going 2 for 3 and scoring.
Adyson Creighton pitched a complete game, striking out nine while yielding just a pair of hits to East Helena.
The Beavs started well at home against Hamilton on Saturday, when Brevig roped a line drive over the third-baseman’s head for an RBI single to tie the game, 1-1, in the first inning, and then manufactured a second run with some aggressive baserunning.
But Hamilton used a combination of small ball and a towering home run over the left-field fence by Cierra Cole to explode for 10 runs in the fourth inning and take over the contest that the visitors eventually won, 18-7, as temperatures dropped.
Brevig and both Creightons notched RBIs in the game, as the Beavs worked their way through a particularly packed portion of their 2023 schedule as they continued to make up for rain outs and snow outs during their season’s unprecedentedly unsettled first month, when winter weather extended into spring.
“We are playing through pain and fatigue,” noted BCHS Head Coach Andrea Schurg, who hopes to give some starters some rest and tinker with her lineup this weekend.
The Beavs will celebrate their Senior Day Thursday, May 11, when Butte Central visits Dillon for a 4 p.m. showdown.
The team will then head up 1-15 to compete in the annual Laverne Combo softball tournament in Butte.
The Western A Divisional softball tourney is set for May 19–20 in Frenchtown, where spots will be on the line for the State A tourney in Belgrade the following week.