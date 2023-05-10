Softball

BCHS's Bridget Lovaas slides home for a run in the Beavs' big win over East Helena last week.

 M.P. Regan photo

The Beaverhead County High School softball team recorded a dominating win last week, before getting bucked by the Hamilton Broncs over the weekend.

The Lady Beavs batted around in each of the first two innings on the way to a 13-2 triumph last Tuesday over East Helena on the field in back of Dillon Middle School.

