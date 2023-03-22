They moved quickly and confidently across varied tourney terrain—winning three games while looking fully capable of winning three more to dance the full distance to the NAIA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
But shortly after tripping the light fantastic past the fourth-ranked team in the nation, the Bulldogs tripped up, just a little, but enough to fall just short in their fourth-round showdown with the third-ranked team in the NAIA.
Defending national champions Thomas More University topped UMW, 66-62, on Wednesday in the tourney quarterfinals the day after the Western women’s 89-79 triumph over Dordt University.
It was the same day really, with Montana Western’s tip off against Thomas More University coming just 19 hours after the Bulldogs wrapped up their thrilling win over Dordt a few minutes past midnight.
Joelnell Momberg daggered Dordt with a deep trey she launched shortly after catching a pass and noting the shot clock a half-tick from zero.
The bomb by the 5-foot-9-inch sophomore blew a seven-point crater between the Bulldogs and Defenders with just 42 seconds remaining in the game, effectively ensuring a win for Western.
Astonishing in its context on one level, Momberg’s shot proved just the latest and last bucket-full of 3 in the game, when UMW unleashed a treyluge, hitting 9 of 11 attempts from beyond the arc in the second half of the third round contest against Dordt.
The Western women’s loss in the next round to Thomas More came despite their significantly outshooting the Saints from the field (44.7 to 36.8 percent) and outrebounding TMU, 30-27.
But the Bulldogs usually stellar turnovers forced-to-turnovers-committed ratio slumped against the long-limbed Saints, who snared twice as many steals (10 to 5) as part of a 16 to 8 advantage in forced turnovers.
Western also suffered from foul trouble last Wednesday, when its multi-year All-American Brynley Fitzgerald spent nearly 10 minutes longer on the bench than she had in the previous game due to foul trouble that eventually evicted her from the fray with five fouls.
The Bulldogs could afford to let Fitzgerald spend more time on the bench during their tourney opener on March 7, when they rippled up Philander Smith College, 21-7, in the first quarter on the way to an impressive 79-48 rout of the Arkansas-based team that received votes in this season’s final NAIA Top 25 poll.
The wide margin of victory allowed Western Head Coach Lindsey Woolley to expand his typically wide rotation of 10 players to a dozen against PSC.
The Bulldogs needed to dig deeper and longer into far sturdier soil the following night to earn their 72-68 win over no. 24 Sterling College.
Fitzgerald nailed a shot from beyond the arc with 3:45 remaining in the game to give her Bulldogs the lead for good in the tight, tense battle with Sterling.
The former Dillon Beaver great and Co-Player of the Year this season in the Frontier Conference recorded game-highs in points (26) and rebounds (11) in the March 8 contest.
Her fellow Frontier Conference first-teamer Jordan Sweeney contributed 17 points while combining with Fitzgerald to take two-thirds of the Bulldogs 60 shot attempts in the second-round game with Sterling.
Though it ended a little short of their hoped-for destination, the NAIA tourney run by the Bulldogs (28-6) run capped a highly successful 2022–23 campaign in which UMW made its first NAIA tourney quarterfinals appearance since winning the tourney title in 2019, marking its return to stature as one of the top programs in the NAIA.
The season also formed the extended encores for the college careers of seniors Mesa King and Brynley Fitzgerald.
The only player still on the roster from UMW’s 2019 title team, King continued to improve during in her redshirt senior season, her fifth on the varsity roster.
“It’s rare to see a player improve that much her final year,” said UMW Head Coach Lindsey Woolley of the Big Timber High School grad, who led the Frontier Conference this season in field-goal shooting percentage, hitting over 65 percent of her attempts while pulling down just shy of five rebounds per game and earning a spot on the Honorable Mention All-Frontier Conference roster, as well as one on its first-team for Champions of Character and All-Defensive squad.
“She’s had a really good season this year, which for her was a result of putting in a lot of off-season work,” said Woolley of the 6-foot-1-inch King.
“She is so consistent, which is often overlooked, defensively and off the ball, it’s definitely a skill not a lot of kids have.
“Mesa has meant a lot to the program and we’ll definitely miss her.”
“She had a standout season—there’s nobody I’d rather have by my side in my final year,” said Fitzgerald of her longtime teammate.
“Mesa is a tremendous leader—the best teammate anybody could ask for,” added Fitzgerald, who will leave behind a void so large it will take its own article to map out and describe all she has meant to UMW over the past four seasons. See next week’s Dillon Tribune for a retrospective on the college career of Brynley Fitzgerald.