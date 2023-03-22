Emily Cooley

Emily Cooley, a 5-10 freshman from Big Timber, defends on the perimeter during the Lady Bulldogs NAIA Final Eight game against Dordt College, the defending NAIA national champions. Western fell one win short of advancing to the NAIA Elite Four.

 Tim Tushla photo
UMW women at the NAIA National Tournament

UMW junior Jordan Sweeney, a junior from Oakley, Calif., drives for a shot against the defending NAIA national champion Dordt College. The Lady Bulldogs won three games to advance to the final eight contest versus Dordt. The winner advanced to the elite four. Sweeney hit for double digit scoring in all four of Western’s national tournament games.

They moved quickly and confidently across varied tourney terrain—winning three games while looking fully capable of winning three more to dance the full distance to the NAIA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

But shortly after tripping the light fantastic past the fourth-ranked team in the nation, the Bulldogs tripped up, just a little, but enough to fall just short in their fourth-round showdown with the third-ranked team in the NAIA.

