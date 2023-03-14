The University of Montana Western women’s basketball team won twice last week to earn the right to play at least once more at the 2023 NAIA tourney to crown a national champion.
The Bulldogs blew by Philander Smith, 79-48, last Tuesday in Park City, Kansas, where the next day they squeezed past Sterling College, 72-68.
The triumphs hatched UMW out of its four-team pod and into the Round of 16 in Sioux City, Iowa, site of all the remaining games in the tourney.
The Western women played yesterday, Tuesday, March 14, against Dordt College, the fourth-ranked team in the entire NAIA and top seed of the Cramer Quadrant.
If the Bulldogs defeated Dordt last night, they will play today, Wednesday, March 15, starting at 7 p.m. Montana time, in the Cramer Quadrant final against the winner of last night’s game between two Kentucky-based teams—no. 3 Thomas More and no. 21 Cumberlands.
The Cramer winner will play the survivor from the Naismith Quadrant in the NAIA tourney semifinal tipping off Friday, March 17, at 5 p.m.
The semifinal winners will then play for the national title on Saturday, March 18, at 6 p.m. in a game set to be broadcast on ESPN 3.
The Western women began their tourney run at full sprint last Tuesday, tripling up Philander Smith, 21-7, in the first quarter on their way 31-point first-round win.
Competing in her fourth NAIA tourney, guard Shainy Mack co-led Western in scoring with 19 points, matching the output of starting backcourt mate Jordan Sweeney, a transfer in her first season at UMW who also hit 7 of 12 shots from the field on Tuesday.
UMW Head Coach Lindsey Woolley expanded his already wide rotation from ten to a dozen in the opening-round game, where eight of his Bulldogs gained their first national tourney playing experience.
“With a team like this, you never know who’s going to get hot. We’ve got something special,” said Payton Hagy, a 5-foot-5-inch freshman reserve guard who scored 8 points against Philander Smith.
The next day, March 8, the Bulldogs got a big performance from exactly who you’d expect as they willed their way past Sterling College, 72-68.
UMW’s soon-to-be three-time All-American Brynley Fitzgerald nailed a shot from beyond the arc with 3:45 remaining in the game to give her Bulldogs the lead for good in the tight, tense battle.
The former Dillon Beaver great and co-Player of the Year this season in the Frontier Conference recorded game-highs in points (26) and rebounds (11).
Sweeney contributed 17 points while combining with Fitzgerald to take two-thirds of the Bulldogs 60 shot attempts in the do-or-go-home battle for a spot in the third round of the single-elimination tourney.
“A lot of it is like the regular season,” said UMW Head Coach Lindsay Woolley of playing in the NAIA tourney, where his Bulldogs corralled a season-high 50 rebounds against Philander Smith a day before pressuring Sterling into committing 16 turnovers.
“If you don’t rebound and play good defense and handle pressure, it won’t matter who you are playing, you won’t be playing in the tourney for long.”
Check the Dillon Tribune website (dillontribune.com) for regular updates on the Bulldogs’ games through the rest of their NAIA tourney run.