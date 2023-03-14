The University of Montana Western women’s basketball team won twice last week to earn the right to play at least once more at the 2023 NAIA tourney to crown a national champion.

The Bulldogs blew by Philander Smith, 79-48, last Tuesday in Park City, Kansas, where the next day they squeezed past Sterling College, 72-68.

