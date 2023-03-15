The NAIA’s version of March Madness became the University of Montana Western women’s basketball team’s version of Midnight Madness on Tuesday, when the Bulldogs overcame Dordt, 89-79, in Sioux City, Iowa.

With the game site’s Central Time Zone clock near midnight and the shot clock a half click shy of expiration, UMW’s Joelnell Momberg hit a crazy-great 3-pointer to dagger the Defenders.

