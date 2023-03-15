The NAIA’s version of March Madness became the University of Montana Western women’s basketball team’s version of Midnight Madness on Tuesday, when the Bulldogs overcame Dordt, 89-79, in Sioux City, Iowa.
With the game site’s Central Time Zone clock near midnight and the shot clock a half click shy of expiration, UMW’s Joelnell Momberg hit a crazy-great 3-pointer to dagger the Defenders.
Launched hurriedly after Momberg noted the shot clock near 0, the bomb by Western’s 5-foot-9-inch sophomore put a seven-point crater between the Bulldogs and Defenders with just 42 seconds remaining.
Astonishing in its context on one level, the shot by Momberg proved just the latest and last bucket-full of 3 in UMW’s second-half treyluge of 9 treys in 11 shots from beyond the arc to wash Western past the fourth-ranked team in the entire NAIA and into the quarterfinals.
The nightcap game on Tuesday at the Tyson Events Center hosting all of the tourney’s games from the Round of 16 to Saturday’s final, Dordt-Western got delayed by over two hours, forcing the Tuesday night matchup into the early minutes of Wednesday morning before UMW finally secured the victory.
Jordan Sweeney and Brynley Fitzgerald scored 24 points and 22 points respectively to lead the Bulldogs, who got 13 points from Shainy Mack and contributions from a total of 10 players.
The win for Western set up a showdown with defending NAIA champion Thomas More University on Wednesday, March 15, starting at 7 p.m. Montana time.
Beating Thomas More would earn Montana Western a spot in the tourney semifinal game set for 5 p.m. on Friday.
The NAIA tourney final will tip off Saturday at 6 p.m.