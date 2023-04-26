The Spring Game

Colten McPhee, a junior running back from Columbia Falls, gains yardage during Western's Spring Game on Saturday.  Before the game captains were announced and all four came from the defensive side as the defense is expected to carry the team.  On Saturday, Western's offense dominated.

 JP Plutt photo

The snow didn’t fly, for a nice change.

And also in atypical fashion, plenty of touchdown passes did fill the air at last weekend’s spring football game for the University of Montana Western that pitted the Bulldog defense vs. the Bulldog offense, with some special teams plays mixed in.

M.P. Regan can be reached by email at mregan@dillontribune.com.