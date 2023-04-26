The snow didn’t fly, for a nice change.
And also in atypical fashion, plenty of touchdown passes did fill the air at last weekend’s spring football game for the University of Montana Western that pitted the Bulldog defense vs. the Bulldog offense, with some special teams plays mixed in.
“Yeah, there were a lot of touchdown passes out there today, which was good,” noted UMW Head Coach Ryan Nourse.
“We were able to throw the ball, and I was really pleased with the escape-ability of the quarterbacks. Early in the game, they escaped the pocket for some big runs,” said Nourse, whose QBs made those runs despite being stripped of the ‘no-contact’ bubbles usually afforded quarterbacks in spring games.
“We’ve got four quarterbacks,” declared Nourse of a quartet of candidates to start the 2023 season under center.
“Kaden Jenks played quarterback at Weber State,” noted Nourse of the senior who transferred to Montana Western after two seasons at the Big Sky Conference program and applied his 230-pound frame to tight end last season.
“Michael Palandri brings a lot of talent and intelligence to the table,” said Nourse of the redshirt sophomore who served as the team’s top backup QB in 2022.
“And our two freshmen made huge jumps this offseason and really showed their potential,” added Nourse of Trey Hoveland and Cameron Kitchens.
“So this will be a hard choice, which is awesome,” smiled Nourse of his looming “quarterback controversy” to find a successor to five-year starter Jon Jund, the two-time Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Year who graduated after last season.
Nourse and his players expect the UMW defense to take the lead this season, with the team electing four players, all defenders, as its captains for 2023.
“That says a lot of our team’s confidence to play good defense,” said Nourse, who hailed two of those captains—defensive linemen Tanner Harrell and Reese Artz—for having particularly good spring camps, leading by example.
“They don’t take days off, they don’t take reps off. I think that really helped motivate everybody,” asserted Nourse of Harrell and Artz.
“They are both All-American candidates,” insisted Nourse of the pair he said has helped develop the team mentally as well as physically this spring.
“I feel like this will be a very workmanlike crew. We had very few practices that weren’t impacted by mud and snow and rain,” recalled Nourse of the miserable conditions—even by football standards—his team got forced to deal with during a spring that seemed much more like an extension of mid-winter.
“They just used that to build more resiliency and brotherhood. They were super positive about the opportunities they got to play this spring. There was no drama—they just went to work,” said Nourse, who took over as the program’s leader more than a decade ago and led the Bulldogs to the Frontier Conference title in 2021.
“This team has done a good job of starting to create its identity and I’m excited to help them finish that through the summer and fall camp.”
The University of Montana Western football team is scheduled to play its 2023 season opener on Sept. 2.
After another road game the following week at College of Idaho, the Bulldogs will return to Dillon for their 2023 home opener on Sept. 16, when they welcome non-conference foe Lewis & Clark College from Portland to Vigilante Stadium.