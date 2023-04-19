Beaver bats bashed out the hits in the Bitterroot last week in a pair of losses by BCHS softball to Stevensville and Hamilton.
The local girls scored double-digit runs in Stevensville’s 13-10 home win on Thursday, when Kinzy Creighton picked up where she launched off last season as the league’s leading power hitter as a freshman. Now a sophomore, Creighton blasted a three-run home run the sixth inning at Stevensville, where teammate Emily Brevig followed with a solo shot.
Tyler Gibson continued to excel in the field, where the BCHS starting sophomore shortstop vacuumed up a variety of challenges. She also shone at the plate, collecting three hits and scoring five runs during the two games last week.
“Tyler Gibson played solid at shortstop. She had lots of action and was 100 percent fielding on the day,” said Schurg.
“Same thing with Bailey Blake at first,” added Schurg of the eighth grade prodigy playing so solidly at one of the most demanding positions on the field.
“She has a great instinct for the game.”
The team’s ace last season as a freshman, Adyson Creighton continued to get even better for the Beavs, pitching six innings against Stevensville on Thursday, when she yielded just three earned runs while striking out five.
And she again contributed at the plate.
“Ady is finding her stride in swinging as a lefty this year,” said Schurg of Creighton, who went 2 for 5 at Stevensville.
Next up for the Beavs, their home opener of 2023 on Thursday, starting at 3 p.m. when they welcome perennial powerhouse Frenchtown.