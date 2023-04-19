Beaver bats bashed out the hits in the Bitterroot last week in a pair of losses by BCHS softball to Stevensville and Hamilton.

The local girls scored double-digit runs in Stevensville’s 13-10 home win on Thursday, when Kinzy Creighton picked up where she launched off last season as the league’s leading power hitter as a freshman. Now a sophomore, Creighton blasted a three-run home run the sixth inning at Stevensville, where teammate Emily Brevig followed with a solo shot.

