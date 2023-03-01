Eli Nourse

Dillon point guard Eli Nourse gets a contested shot off against Hamilton in the closely contested consolation game Saturday night at Ronan. Dillon took the win, the third place trophy and a spot opposite undefeated Lewistown in the state A bracket.

 Terri Haverfield photo

The Dillon Beavers weathered a brutal schedule in the Western A Divisional Basketball Tournament in Ronan over the weekend, facing both the Northwestern A champion and runner-up and the Southwestern A regular season champion and runner-up. The Beavers posted a 3-1 record to place third and earn a berth at the Montana Class A State Tournament March 9-11 at the Brick Breeden Field House in Bozeman.

The Beavers will face Eastern A runner-up Glendive in the opening round instead of undfeated Lewistown and owe it all to a smothering, hard working defensive effort.

