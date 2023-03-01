Dillon point guard Eli Nourse gets a contested shot off against Hamilton in the closely contested consolation game Saturday night at Ronan. Dillon took the win, the third place trophy and a spot opposite undefeated Lewistown in the state A bracket.
The Dillon Beavers weathered a brutal schedule in the Western A Divisional Basketball Tournament in Ronan over the weekend, facing both the Northwestern A champion and runner-up and the Southwestern A regular season champion and runner-up. The Beavers posted a 3-1 record to place third and earn a berth at the Montana Class A State Tournament March 9-11 at the Brick Breeden Field House in Bozeman.
The Beavers will face Eastern A runner-up Glendive in the opening round instead of undfeated Lewistown and owe it all to a smothering, hard working defensive effort.
Dillon opened with the Northwestern A runner-up Browning Indians and ran them out of the gym, 46-32. Dillon faced defending state A champion and rival Butte Central in the semifinal, played a great game for al but several minutes in the third quarter, and lost for the third time on the season to the Maroons, 60-57. In the consolation bracket, Dillon defeated Northwestern A champion Columbia Falls, 47-32, and then won over Hamilton for the first time in their third battle, this time in the consolation game, 41-39.
The Beavers played outstanding defense throughout the tournament and sharped their schemes for a state tourney run in two weeks. It was an intense four games of basketball for Dillon at Ronan.
“It was a very important game,” admitted Thomas of the third place win over Hamilton. The loser of the Hamilton-Dillon game would face undefeated Lewistown of the Eastern A in the first round of the tourney. Lewistown upset Dillon at last year’s state A tourney in the semifinal to earn a title game berth against Butte Central. Instead of the Lewistown, Dillon draws Glendive, the Eastern runner-up, for a Thursday tourney opener at noon. “If you can stay away from the other side’s number one team, that is an advantage and both Hamilton and us knew it. We’ve played Hamilton three times, 96 minutes and only a point separates us through the course of those game.”
Against Hamilton and versus all opponents, Dillon featured ferocious defense.
“The first half, it was unbelievable defense for the entire game,” said Thomas of his team that held Hamilton to 14 first half points. “It was a tremendous effort of man defense and kids forcing tough shots, getting rebounds, etc. So we built a nice, solid halftime lead and credit to the kids on both ends of the floor for hustle the way they competed.”
Dillon blitzed Browning in the first round, 46-32, and then lost a close one to Butte Central, 57-60. The defending state champions would go on to beat Frenchtown in the title game.
The Beavers dropped down from the last semifinal game to to the consolation bracket. The semifinal game Friday night started an hour late and the Beavers returned to their hotel after 11 p.m. A short night to mull over the disappointment and then face Northwestern A champion Columbia Falls in the morning.
Columbia Falls had great size and great three-point shooters to challenge Dillon’s defensive demon defense. Dillon completed the consolation bracket doubleheader sweep with the boys and girls from the same school playing back-to-back, with a 47-32 win.
Against Butte Central Friday night, Dillon went eight possessions to start the second half without scoring and took just two shots over that span as turnovers became problem.
“They didn’t change anything defensively, they just made sure we took outside shots,” said Thomas. “Since we didn’t hit a high enough percentage of outside shots in the second half, and when I say that, all we needed is one more make in the first half and one more make in the second half to win that game.”
Butte Central’s Dougie Peoples, one o the state’s top players, had just 6 points at the half but erupted to total 33 for the game.
“Butte Central gave the ball to Dougie a lot more,” said the Dillon coach. “He kind of deferred a little in the first half which was good, but i just think in the second half he took way more opportunities and they were looking for him and finding him. Dougie got his share, that’s for sure.”
Dillon will find themselves on the same side of the bracket with Butte Central at the state tournament.
“It wasn’t our defense that got us beat, we just need to make more shots,” said the Dillon coach. “Those kids did a great job on defense, both man and zone, fighting and rebounding, it was really special.”