The question, “Tennis, anyone?” likely wouldn’t have netted you much of a response from any normal group of human beings this spring beyond a barrage of snowballs sent flying your way.
But the players and coaches for the Beaverhead County High School boys and girls tennis teams proved abnormal in a good way—a tough and resilient way.
They answered that call early and often this late winter and what the calendar, at least, calls early spring, by playing tennis—indoors when necessary, which was often, and outside as often as possible when wintry conditions relented, even a little.
“It’s been a tricky spring,” conceded Haley Ingram, who is coaching the Beavs along with fellow former BCHS great Bradley Rakich while Head Coach Jeff Koslosky mends from back surgery.
“The toughest part has been getting the players ready mentally and physically to play matches, and then they get cancelled,” added Ingram of all the meets subtracted from the schedule so far this season marred by rain, freezing rain, snow, snowdrifts, ice storms, wind storms, almost relentlessly chilly temperatures and other meteorological challenges.
“I don’t remember a season with this many cancellations, literally calling off meets,” said Ingram, a state champ for Dillon in 2001 when she was still known as Haley McDonald.
The Beavs saw their first scheduled home meet of the season against Anaconda called off. But finally got in a pair of home meets on Saturday, when they welcomed Stevensville and Corvallis for matches on the courts across from Dillon Middle School, where snow still lurked just outside the court fences.
“We did really well against Stevi. I think we lost just one match,” noted Rakich of the Dillon girls sweep of the Yellowjackets and local boys defeat of a shorthanded Stevi, which was allowed to play its top singles player in a number of singles and doubles matches, and to work a special guest star into their mix so more matches could be played.
“One of our boys doubles teams ended up losing its match because they were playing a team that included the Stevi assistant coach, but they played really well,” said Rakich of Isaac Sandall & Jonathan Puga.
Luca Lange won for Dillon in boys singles action and with partner Zach Maki in doubles, where the Beavs Milo Glossa & Carson Fluckiger also triumphed.
The local girls swept Stevi, with singles wins posted by freshman Sage Tash and Emma Neman, as well as by veterans Brooklyn Williams and Cayene McCabe.
The Dillon girls doubles duo of Lily Rhodes & Coco Glossa won, as did their top pairing of Rachel Fluckiger & Eden Kindberg, who’ve been winning a lot again this season,
Aubrey Hawley teamed up with McCabe to earn a doubles win against Corvallis that helped the local girls take a 4-3 team win over the Blue Devils.
“The returning girls really picked up where they left off, hitting really well right of the bat, which was nice, because we’ve had to practice mostly indoors,” said Ingram, whose team got in just four full outdoor practices before Saturday’s matches.
“Eden Kindberg and Rachel Fluckiger are already playing at the top of their game as our no. 1 doubles team,” said Ingram of the duo that won matches at last year’s state tourney.
“They ended last season very strong, and I felt like they came back right where they left off to start this season and have been improving every week, even with the bad weather and cancellations,” said Ingram of the senior duo that reached the final of the 2022 divisional tourney.
“Their communication is unbelievable, and they work really well analyzing each other’s games to try to improve.”
The whole Dillon team will look to continue to improve with play at Saturday’s Bitterroot Invite, held in various locations against numerous teams in the Bitterroot Valley.