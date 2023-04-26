Tennis anyone?

Daniel Leonardson makes an acrobatic return during the Beavs tennis meet with Stevensville last weekend.

 M.P. Regan photo

The question, “Tennis, anyone?” likely wouldn’t have netted you much of a response from any normal group of human beings this spring beyond a barrage of snowballs sent flying your way.

But the players and coaches for the Beaverhead County High School boys and girls tennis teams proved abnormal in a good way—a tough and resilient way.

M.P. Regan can be reached by email at mregan@dillontribune.com.