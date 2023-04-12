Snowdrifts and puddles remain at all-time spring highs on the Beaverhead County High School softball team’s home field.
But so does enthusiasm and youthful participation in the program, which despite not being able to hold a proper practice yet in 2023, started its season last week in promising fashion.
Playing in Corvallis, where the weather was warm and the field dry, the Beavs fell, 9-6 to their hosts on Thursday, a day after East Helena beat the visiting BCHS girls, 11-5.
“I am proud of how well the girls played,” asserted Beaver Head Coach Andrea Schurg, whose team had not gotten onto its own practice field this season before its season-opening games.
“The water is probably still three- or four inches deep in some areas. Where there isn’t visible water, you sink as soon as you step onto it,” said Schurg of the Beavs field behind Dillon Middle School, where snow drifts rose to two or three feet high in right field.
“It’s been under snow and ice, and now it’s just a swamp. So, the first time we were able to see girls play at fielding positions was in East Helena and Corvallis,” revealed Schurg, whose team has been forced to hold all of its 2023 practices indoors.
“We have been practicing in the gym, sharing space with track, tennis and baseball,” added Schurg of a situation that has made re-mastering fundamentals like tracking down fly balls and running the bases impossible, and limited batting practice to hitting off a tee.
“Our girls had not gotten to hit against any live pitching this year until our season opener in East Helena,” said Schurg of an activity required for hitters to get down their timing at the plate, where a tenth-of-a-second on either side of “spot on” can lead to failure.
“It’s been a challenge, but we’re getting there. Our team is so young this season, so the coaches are still evaluating who can help us this year at what positions—and we’re having to do that while playing conference games.”
How young are the Beavs?
Their roster features: just one senior (Patsea Farrow); one junior (Emily Brevig); seven sophomores (Helena Barcomb, Adyson Creighton, Kinzy Creighton, Amelia Currey, Tyler Gibson, Katey Vezina and Ellie Weldon), and five freshman (Maisy Hutchinson, Emma Johnston, Madison Klose, Emma Lovass and Dallas Shelton).
Plus seven eigtth graders.
That’s right, seven eighth graders (Timber Barnes, Bailey Blake, Ashlyn Burk, Josee Ericksen, Lilla Guiberson, Bridget Lovass and Kenndyl Meine).
“We were fortunate enough to be able to include those eighth graders, so we have a varsity and a JV team,” reported Schurg of the bounty of young talent in the program.
Though Schurg and her assistants—Dennis Schurg, Alyssa Creighton and Kylie Pittman—are finding out these young girls can play at a level well beyond their years.
“Every single one of the eighth graders already has several years of playing experience. We actually have several eighth graders starting on varsity,” reported Schurg.
“It’s helped to have Alyssa Creighton—she’s an assistant coach and also the Beaverhead Little League president. She played a big part in that.”
Next up for the young Beavs, more time on the road, with a game Thursday in Stevensville followed by a Saturday trip back to the Bitterroot Valley to play Hamilton.
The Beavs will play their home opener...one of these weeks, when their field thaws and dries out.
“We’re looking forward to the day we can be back playing on our own field,” said Schurg, who believes the adversity has helped her team quickly bond this spring.
“We’re super excited about these girls. They are great girls and get along great, and they are having a lot of fun.”