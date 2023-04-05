On the Opening Day of the 2023 season on Saturday and the Beaver program’s history, the Beaverhead County High School baseball team jumped on host Corvallis to set up a doubling-up of the Blue Devils in the 10-5 win.The Beavs batted around while scoring eight runs in the second inning to take a lead Corvallis would not seriously threaten the rest of the way.Standout hurlers for the Dillon Cubs Legion Baseball team last season, Tyler Lagunas and Sawyer Tackett combined on the mound to tamp down the Blue Devils, walking just three in seven innings.The gloves behind them helped contain Covallis, committing just a single error in a game on Opening Day, a term that often requires many more Es to better reflect its nature.Jesse Hughes did the most damage for the Beavs at the plate, where the starting catcher pounded out a pair of hits for three RBIs while scoring a run.Lagunas recorded a pair of hits and Tacket notched a pair of RBIs.It was win one early, lose one late for BCHS on Saturday, when the Beavs hung tight to Florence Falcons before the hosts pushed away with a six-run fifth frame on its way to an 11-7 win over Dillon.Dillon’s scheduled home opener at Stevensville yesterday got postpone until May 2, when the teams will meet for a doubleheader in Dillon.