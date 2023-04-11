William Garrett Cruson
1930-2023
William Garrett Cruson, 92, born Aug. 26, 1930, passed away March 20, 2023 at Barrett Hospital in Dillon, Montana.
Born to Justice and Florence Cruson in Bay City, Michigan. Gary was raised in Glendale, California, where he married Donna Smith, the beloved mother of their five children:
Rodney Cruson (deceased) and wife Shari, Debbie and her husband Gene Tuller, Dana and her husband Terry Laney, Dani Alvarado (twin to Dana), Derrick Cruson and his wife Kim; grandchildren: Cliff Cruson and wife Jennifer, Nicole and her husband Evan Milnes, Jared Cruson and his wife Lexas, Josh Cruson and his wife Haley, Breanna Alvarado, Taylor Cruson, Dilyn Fuger, Jed Tuller, Zack Tuller, Olivia Tuller, Cylles Tuller, Garrett Charles Milner, Dakota Satre, Kadence Satre, Berlyn Satre, Sonoma Satre.
Gary married Janis Kohlwey April 23, 1983 in Lakewood, California. Gary was a loving husband to Janis for nearly 40 years.
Janis had six children: Wayne Kohlwey, Mark Kohlwey, Richard Kohlwey, Steven Kohlwey, Matthew Kohlwey and Deborah Kohlwey Maxfield and husband Neal Maxfield; grandchildren: Mark’s children Michael Kohlwey and wife Linda and their children — Kyla, Jayda and Layla Richard (Richie) Kohlwey, Steven’s children — Ashley, Jennifer and Stephanie, Mark’s children — Krissi Corengia sons Matthew, Jacob & Cody, Matthew’s children — Cameron Kohlwey and Matt Kohlwey, Deborah’s children — Ary Vermunt and Tatjana Vermunt.
William (Gary) worked as a Commercial Hardware Consultant in California. He retired 30 years ago in Dillon, Montana. He was a loving husband and father.
Gary had deep appreciation and love for Jehovah God, His Son Jesus Christ and His creation, especially people. Gary’s greatest desire was that everyone come to know their Creator.
Important in his life was family and teaching his hope that under the rule of God’s Kingdom (Matthew 6:9,10) with Christ as King, suffering, crime, poverty, hunger, sickness, war and death will be eliminated. God’s original purpose for us and the earth will be realized (Psalms 37:29 “The righteous themselves will possess the earth and they will reside forever on it.”
Gary had been one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, an Elder, for about 70 years. He loved singing, teaching and giving Bible talks in the congregation, at assemblies and conventions, where everyone is invited, Gary did all this in spite of his affliction with polio at age 9. He had no fear of death, to sleep in God’s memory until the resurrection was his solid hope based on God’s promise at: John 5:28,29 and Acts 24:15.