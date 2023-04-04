Ruth M. Anderson
1940-2023
Ruth M. Anderson, 83, of Dillon, Montana, passed away on March 29, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. Ruth was born on March 18, 1940 to William and Ethel Turner in Dillon, Montana.
Ruth grew up a ranch girl, riding milk cows and doing what Montana girls do best — being independent and creative.
After graduation from Powell County High School in Deer Lodge, Montana, Ruth married Cory Dutton in 1959. They began their life together on Cory’s family ranch in Gold Creek, Montana. In 1963, a tragic horse accident took Cory, leaving Ruth and her three children, Sheriese (Sheri) Lynn Jones, Cory (Bill) William Dutton and Shawn Wayne Dutton.
Ruth married John Anderson in August 1964. And so began their 58-year journey together. They first
took up residence on John’s family’s ranch at Fishtrap Creek in the Big Hole Valley. An opportunity to purchase their own place in the Corvallis area prompted a move. While in Corvallis, they developed a registered Hereford herd and had a baby girl, Bobi Johnel.
In 1974, they sold the ranch in Corvallis and bought the ranch at Fishtrap Creek. It had been the dream to move back to the ranch and the country they loved. Ruth played an integral part in the ranch operations. Ruth also always made time to go to registered Hereford shows, trailer horses and kids to ropings and rodeos. Ruth’s creative side could not be contained. She was known for her beautiful clothing she made and sold.
The ranch was sold in 2005. Ruth and John moved to Dillon to retire. Ruth enjoyed being closer to friends, spending time at the YMCA swimming, jet boating, steelhead fishing, and continuing to paint and create. Co-piloting the Razor with John in the mountains of Montana and the desert southwest was one of her greatest joys. She absolutely loved to swim, go shopping and spoil the grandkids.
Ruth is preceded in death by her first husband, Cory E. Dutton, her father and mother William and Ethel Turner.
Ruth leaves behind her husband, John F. Anderson and her children: Sheri Jones (Steve),
Bill Dutton (Anne), Shawn Dutton (Darcy), Bobi Johnel Duncan (Vern); brother Wayne Turner (Sheri); grandchildren: Lynn Cole, David Rauschendorfer, Cory Dutton, Kendra Farrar, Mandy Valena, Halley Capo; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of any service, this summer the family will return Ruth to her beloved pasture in the Big Hole where she can watch the elk and the sunflowers sway in the breeze and be at peace. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Beaver Booster Club, Inc. in Dillon.