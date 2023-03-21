Roberta “Joan” Phillips
1930-2023
My Mom, our grandmother, our great grandmother, and sister passed from this earth to join her beloved husband Chuck of 71 years. Roberta Joan Dagenhart was born in Denver, Colorado, on April 29, 1930, to Joseph A. and Roberta Hannah Dagenhart. She was the oldest of six children. Her sisters were Katherine Jean, Anamae, Norma Joyce, Elizabeth Louise and her brother David Patrick. She was raised on a ranch near Parshall Colorado in the Williams Fork Valley. Later the family moved to their own ranch in the Williams Fork Valley. She and her sister Jean spent many happy hours riding horses that they broke and trained. She spent high school in Arvada and Kremmling, Colorado. She graduated from high school in Kremmling in May 1948. She went home to the ranch until fall of 1948 and then went to work at the LaCasa Café and met the love of her life Chuck Phillips. They were married on Sept. 11, 1949 at the Kremmling Community Church. They honeymooned in Yellowstone and Jackson, Wyoming.
On July 20, 1951 they became the proud parents of Linda Susan Phillips. Over the next several years the family traveled on many construction jobs and then when Linda was in the eighth grade they settled in Montrose, Colorado, and purchased their own property. Joan went to work for H&R Block as a tax preparer and consultant after Linda’s graduation in 1969. She spent 25 years preparing tax with the company. Joan was very active in the local Cowbells organization and Cowbell Council of Colorado. She served two years as secretary/treasurer.
Joan was active in the Territorial Daughters organization of Colorado and has a lifetime membership. They spent many happy years traveling and exploring the high country of Colorado mines and digging for bottles. Joan always had her horses and would ride often at the family ranch. Daughter Linda married Darell Sunderlin in June 1972 at the family ranch near Ridgway.
In December 1979 Joan and Chuck welcomed their first granddaughter Shanna. They spent a lot of time with Shanna before Linda and Darell moved to Twin Bridges, Montana, in 1982. Grandson Justin was born in Dillon, Montana in 1986. They traveled to meet him and visit.
During this time in Colorado, Joan and Chuck built a 24x36 log cabin on high country property. They spent much time there and snowmobiled every chance they got on the Uncompahgre Plateau. Chuck retired from the Bureau of Reclamation in 1989. They got involved with antique furniture and refurbished many beautiful pieces as well as two beautiful old trunks that ancestors brought from England. Joan retired from tax work in 1993 and that summer they moved to Stevensville, Montana. They moved closer to enjoy the grandchildren. Joan got involved in ceramics while in the Bitterroot and made some wonderful projects. She was quite the artist. She had beautiful flowers and gardens on the property.
They spent many happy years at Stevensville but decided to move to Dillon in 2004 to be closer to family. They were 80 and 74 when they moved to Dillon. Their first great-grandson Shaydon was born in 2005. Another great-grandson Haiden was born in 2009. Family was special to them and they enjoyed all the family Sunday dinners together. They celebrated their 70th anniversary in 2019. They had an amazing life together and got to travel and see many places. Chuck passed away in 2020 and Joan remained in her home until September 2022 when she moved into the Legacy Care Center where she resided until her passing.
Joan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Linda and Darell Sunderlin of Dillon; granddaughter Shanna Sunderlin and her son Shaydon of St. Anthony, Idaho; grandson Justin Sunderlin of Dillon and son Haiden from Livingston; sisters Jean Culver of Astoria, Oregon; Norma (Frank) Charles of Buffalo, Wyoming; Anamae Richmond of Grand Junction, Colorado and brother Dave Dagenhart of Lewistown, Montana; her special niece Carol Thompson and her husband Keith of Snowville, Utah; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph A. and Roberta Hannah Dagenhart; her sister Elizabeth Louise Horn; her special uncles John and Robert “Ben” Beckett.
Joan loved animals, and in lieu of flowers any donations can be made to the animal care facility of your choice. A memorial service for Chuck and Joan will be held on June 3 at 1 p.m. at the K&L Mortuary Chapel, Sheridan, Montana.