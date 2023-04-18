“Bulldog” Bob’s family moved from Edina, Missouri, to Dillon, Montana in 1941.
From a barefoot boy in bib overalls to the capital steps to shake hands with President Harry S. Truman as a boy’s state delegate from Montana, Bob lived an adventurous life. His many adventures included rounding up wild horses, hunting with hounds, nine years National Guard service, rodeoing, carpentry and ranching. Bob graduated from Montana Western College with a B.S. in Industrial Arts and a minor in Math. He preferred ranching over teaching with the philosophy that the cows didn’t talk back.
Bob married Sandra Pressley in October of 1957. Bob and Sandy had three children — Virginia, Cindy and Joel.
In 1968, Bob and Sandy moved to the Whitehall/Cardwell area purchasing a small ranch in 1970 near Cardwell. That is where Bob spent the rest of his life.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Elva Davis; a brother and sister-in-law John and Doris Davis; a sister and brother-in-law Jean and Pete White; and a niece Lori Ann Davis.
He is survived by his wife Sandy; his three children; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ranching was his passion.
A celebration of Bob’s life will take place June 10. Please join us at 1 p.m. at the Whitehall Community Center, 11 N. Division St., Whitehall, Montana.
Please place any memorial donations to the Montana Western Rodeo Team c/o Iola Else, University of Montana Western, Dillon Montana 59725; the Whitehall Veterans c/o Whitehall Community Center, Whitehall Montana 59759 or donor’s choice.