Nola L. Empey, 93, passed away in Sun Lakes, Arizona, on March 17, 2023.
Most of her early years, including high school, were in Lima, Montana. She married Stanford Empey at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Dillon, Montana. Their three children, Susan, David, and Alan were born in Dillon. The family moved to Pocatello, Idaho in the mid fifties.
She taught her own children in kindergarten at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and was a teacher for school district 25 in Pocatello for several years. She and Stanford were charter members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and members of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Dillon, Montana. Upon retirement they returned to Lima, Montana, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends on their two tennis courts.
Their youngest son preceded her in death. He leaves behind two sons, Christopher and Gile, of Utah.
She is survived by her husband, Stanford, of Sun Lakes, Arizona; a brother, Gile, of Houston, Texas; a daughter and her husband Jorge Aparicio, of Sun Lakes, Arizona, and their three sons, Shawn Collins, of Pocatello, Idaho and Marc and Mitchell Aparicio of Washington; a son David and his wife Mary of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and their two sons, Greg of California and Geof of Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is survived by 12 great-grandchildren.
Services are pending at a later date in Lima, Montana.