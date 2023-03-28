Martha Brown Davis

Martha Brown Davis, 94, of Dillon, passed away peacefully surrounded by her four children on March 26, 2023, after a short illness. She was born November 10, 1928, in Bradenton, Florida to Eunice and Firman Brown. She grew up with her brother Firman and sister Tempie in Florida, New Mexico, Arizona, and Montana, often on tribal reservations as their father worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs. She graduated from the University of Montana, and taught school briefly at the Pablo Schools.

In 1950, Martha married Carl Davis from Dillon and spent the rest of her long life as a vital member of that community. She was active in her children’s schools and activities, including serving in various roles at the Presbyterian Church. She also was a member of the Barrett Hospital Foundation and Hospital Auxiliary Boards. She greatly enjoyed friendships from over sixty-five years of membership in PEO Chapter AD, and many women in this region will remember her as a tireless and inspiring Girls Scout leader and volunteer. Martha and Carl were awarded the University of Montana Community Service Award in 2010, and supported countless other causes, organizations, and individuals near and far who were committed to shaping a better world. Martha’s generosity and her remarkable ability to just get things done touched many people’s lives.