LaVon Dale Brillhart passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, 2023, surrounded by his family.
LaVon was born April 18, 1936, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Mary Lucille and Bernard Otis. He graduated from the University of Toledo with a bachelors in Education followed by a masters in Education and an Education Specialist degree. LaVon spent 36 years as a special education teacher. While teaching at Lott Day School, he met his forever sweetheart, Beth. In 1961, they welcomed their son Mark with daughter Sara arriving in 1962.
LaVon instilled a love of being outdoors to his children. They spent many summer days walking along the Maumee River learning about insects and flowers and searching for salamanders. LaVon was a strong advocate for human rights and lived by his favorite quote, "peace is patriotic." He marched for peace in Washington D.C. and during the civil rights movement, he had the honor to meet Martin Luther King Jr.
LaVon was also a longtime member of the Nuclear Freeze Committee. He was the president of the Common Space Artist Cooperative in Toledo and was a lifelong supporter of the arts. LaVon was never without a handmade clay pin or piece of beaded jewelry, creating art made him happy and giving it away made him happier. He made beautiful art by manipulating film to create abstract photographs. LaVon was well known for his writing, whether it be his published poetry or letters to the editor. LaVon and Beth moved to Dillon, Montana, in 2001 where they made many new friends and created many memories with their family. LaVon’s writing and his great sense of humor will be missed. He would like to thank his family for their care, love and good times.
LaVon is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Bernard; as well as his son Mark.
LaVon is survived by his wife of 62 years, Beth; daughter Sara and son-in-law Andrew; grandchildren Dylan (Kelsie), Grace (Dana), and Jack, as well as great-grandson Ira.
No formal services will be held. The family requests you create memories with your loved ones and get outside to enjoy Mother Earth.