Obit Brillhart pic

LaVon Dale Brillhart passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, 2023, surrounded by his family.

LaVon was born April 18, 1936, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Mary Lucille and Bernard Otis. He graduated from the University of Toledo with a bachelors in Education followed by a masters in Education and an Education Specialist degree. LaVon spent 36 years as a special education teacher. While teaching at Lott Day School, he met his forever sweetheart, Beth. In 1961, they welcomed their son Mark with daughter Sara arriving in 1962.