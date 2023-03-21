Carol Ann Severson Cypher passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
She was born at home near Phelps, Wisconsin, to Arnold and Edith (Caskey) Severson on June 25, 1927. She was the first of eight children and delivered by her grandmother Agnes. Carol grew up a quarter mile from her Caskey grandparents on the shores of Lac Vieux Desert. She spent many happy hours at their home surrounded by aunts and uncles who called her “Toots.” She loved exploring the Wisconsin woods and often accompanied her dad on his hunting, fishing, and trapping expeditions.
Carol worked at local resorts until graduation when she traveled to Powell, Wyoming, to visit her aunt and uncle. She decided to stay and worked at a local dry cleaner. Terry Cypher saw her through the window and asked a friend to introduce them.
That first meeting resulted in a 60+ year marriage. They spent their early years in Bozeman, Circle, and Bridger, Montana, before settling in Dillon. They passed their shared love of the outdoors to their three sons Dave, Jere, and Dan. As a family, they hiked, hunted, fished, and snowmobiled.
Together, Carol and Terry gardened, played Bridge, traveled, and were dedicated members of Grace United Methodist Church. Carol demonstrated her Christian faith through acts of service. She volunteered with God’s Kitchen, Parkview Acres Nursing Home, Mick Corr’s rehabilitation, and her church. In 1988, she received the Jefferson Award for public service. She embodied the qualities of grace, generosity, and true kindness.
Carol’s greatest blessing was spending time with her family. She would often say, “I have a wonderful family.”
She is survived by her three sons, Dave (Bonnie), Jere, Dan (Marty); nine grandchildren, Aarynn (Corrie Heath), Mark, April, Sierra (Tom) Undine, Kyle (Lauren), Garrett (Thérèse) Cypher-Plissart, Meredith (Rick) Binder, Ryan (Jessica), Samantha; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Betty Hansen, and Joan (Perry) Renberg, and sister-in-law Nancy Severson.
She was preceded in death by her husband Terry; daughter-in-law Molly; her siblings Agnus “Bobbie” Rosner, Mabel (Ken) Darton, John Severson, Zada (Bill) Falk, Joy Severson; and brother-in-law David Hansen.
A family service will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.