Brent Jon Malesich 1975-2022 Provided to the Dillon Tribune Apr 11, 2023 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brent Jon Malesich1975-2022A celebration of Life to honor Brent will be held at the Finlen Hotel Treasure State Ballroom in Butte, Montana, on April 15 from 1-4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Liturgy Ornithology Biology Submit Your Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form