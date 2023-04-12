Persistent storms in March added snow to the mountains and improved Beaverhead County's overall drought conditions, but parts of the county remain in some level of drought.

National Weather Service Hydrologist Arin Peters told the Drought Task Force Monday that March precipitation was from 150% to 200% of normal in southwest Montana, which took a big bite out of the county's drought status. As of February, the county was running about an inch of precipitation below normal for the water year, which begins in October.

