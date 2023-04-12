Persistent storms in March added snow to the mountains and improved Beaverhead County's overall drought conditions, but parts of the county remain in some level of drought.
National Weather Service Hydrologist Arin Peters told the Drought Task Force Monday that March precipitation was from 150% to 200% of normal in southwest Montana, which took a big bite out of the county's drought status. As of February, the county was running about an inch of precipitation below normal for the water year, which begins in October.
Colder temperatures throughout the "spring" season have also played a part, keeping snow from melting at higher elevations. Precipitation data from the weather station at the University of Montana Western to be about two inches above normal for March in Dillon.
The southern portion of the county is largely considered "abnormally dry," one step below an official drought designation, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map. The northern part of the county has a mix of "moderate" and "severe" drought status. The map is updated every Thursday, and can be viewed at https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/.
Peters noted the nation is in a neutral pattern, instead of the "la nina" it has been in for the past three years. It is unclear if conditions will switch over to the "el nino" side later this year.
The Clark Canyon Reservoir sits at 61% full and 84% of average for March; that compares to 54% full and 74% of average at the same time last year. The Lima Dam was at 31% full and 63% of average as of April 10; it was 38% full and 78% of average at the same time last year.
Peters noted storage at the reservoir is a bit below the 30-year average, but is higher than the storage was at the same time last year.
"It isn't a big surprise that it was a dry year for that reservoir," he said.
Snowpack above the Beaverhead Basin was at 123%, compared to 81% last year as of April 10. The snowpack above Red Rock Basin was at 136%, compared to 52% at the same time last year.
The Lima Dam's water elevation remains well below normal for the 30-year average, Peters said, though that may improve as the snowpack begins to melt.
The Beaverhead Basin's snowpack is estimated at 119% of normal, which is a good improvement. Basins in Madison and Jefferson counties were also looking much better, and there is still time to add to that snowpack.
"The normal peak for storms is through April 18," Peters said.
The one-month outlook indicates continued cooler weather once this brief warm spell passes, with a potential for some precipitation in the next week.
Beaverhead County Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley asked Dennis Miotke of the East Bench Irrigation District for his prediction for this year.
"Nothing's started to run yet, it's still too cold out there," he said. "We're still full of snow below Barretts, and there's hardly anything coming down the Grasshopper. My crystal ball is kind of fogged over this morning."
"It's a good feeling to have water," Commissioner Tom Rice noted.
"It looks better than we expected last fall," Miotke agreed.