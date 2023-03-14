The Dillon City Council tonight will discuss and vote on adding another police officer to the city force and making a final payment on the waterline project.
Shortly after the start of the 7 p.m. meeting, the city council will vote on whether to endorse the appointment of Jordan Arthur as a probationary patrolman in the Dillon Police Department.
“Mr. Arthur is currently a deputy with Pondra County,” wrote Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez in a letter urging the approval of Arthur’s appointment for a year of probationary status, after which the city will evaluate his performance and decide whether to hire him permanently.
Alvarez noted that Arthur has already graduated from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy and gained status as a POST certified law enforcement officer in the state. Arthur would not have to spend three months of that year training at the academy, during which time he would be paid by the City of Dillon, like most new patrolman hires.
In his letter, Alvarez cited the positive feedback he received during Arthur’s background check and the Montana native’s experience in DUI, coroner and sex assault investigations in rural communities.
“Arthur will be a great fit for the community, as well as for the Dillon Police Department,” concluded the chief.
Near the scheduled end of tonight’s meeting, the city council will also consider a recommendation to make a final payment to Mungas Co. for its work on the controversial waterline replacement project that seriously hindered transportation and commerce in much of downtown for much of last year.
At its meeting on Monday morning, the council’s Water & Sewer Committee voted to recommend making the requested payment of $46,455, minus $2,500 pending further inspection and consideration.
The council tonight is also scheduled to get reports from representatives of its eight other committees and city boards, as well as from the city’s administrative officers.
Members of the public may participate in discussions of the meeting’s agenda items after being recognized by the mayor, and offer comment on “items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city.”
The Dillon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. today, Wednesday, March 15, in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.
A copy of the meeting agenda and full packet can be found online by going to dillonmt.org by clicking on the Agendas & Meetings tab on the left-hand column of the homepage. For more information, call 683-4245.