The Dillon City Council tonight will discuss and vote on adding another police officer to the city force and making a final payment on the waterline project.

Shortly after the start of the 7 p.m. meeting, the city council will vote on whether to endorse the appointment of Jordan Arthur as a probationary patrolman in the Dillon Police Department.

